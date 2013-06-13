NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. Treasuries reduced price
gains on Thursday after a weak U.S. 30-year Treasury auction.
Bond prices had risen and yields had fallen before the
auction bidding deadline, making the securities a little less
attractive to potential buyers.
Before the 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) deadline, the 30-year bond
was up about a point. After the auction, the bond
was up just 14/32 in price, its yield at 3.35 percent.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, up 15/32
before the bidding deadline, was up 9/32 afterwards, yielding
2.20 percent.
"The auction was weak with a 3.3 basis point tail and
non-dealer bidding at 48.7 percent versus the 51.5 percent
norm," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT
Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.