NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. Treasuries prices clung to earlier gains on Friday after government data showed foreign investors reduced their holdings of Treasuries in April, suggesting less appetite for low-yielding sovereign bonds.

Overseas private investors and central banks on balance sold $54.5 billion of Treasuries in April, compared with $5.3 billion in net purchases in March.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes traded 7/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.124 percent, down 2.5 basis points from late on Thursday.