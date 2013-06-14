China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. Treasuries prices clung to earlier gains on Friday after government data showed foreign investors reduced their holdings of Treasuries in April, suggesting less appetite for low-yielding sovereign bonds.
Overseas private investors and central banks on balance sold $54.5 billion of Treasuries in April, compared with $5.3 billion in net purchases in March.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes traded 7/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.124 percent, down 2.5 basis points from late on Thursday.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.