China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. Treasuries prices extended gains on Friday after a Thomson Reuters and University of Michigan report showed U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in early June, adding to concerns consumer spending might slow and hurt the economy.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 12/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.106 percent, down 4.3 basis points from late on Thursday.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.