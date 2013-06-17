BRIEF-Immunovaccine announces $10 million bought deal offering
* Immunovaccine Inc says intends to use net proceeds of offering to advance company's various depovax™-based products clinical studies
NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. Treasuries yields rose slightly on Monday after data showed that U.S. homebuilder sentiment jumped in June, rising above a key milestone for the first time since the start of the housing crisis.
Benchmark 10-year note yields increased to 2.14 percent, up from around 2.13 percent before the data.
NEW YORK, May 31 A measure of factory activity in the U.S. Upper Midwest declined for a second month in May, but it extended its streak of manufacturing growth in the region to seven months, a private survey released on Wednesday showed.