NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. longer-dated Treasuries
prices fell to session lows in mid-afternoon trading on Monday,
extending earlier losses, prompted by heightened worries that
the Federal Reserve might hint at reducing its bond purchases
later this year.
Fed policy-makers will hold a two-day meeting starting on
Tuesday.
Some analysts attributed the extended drop in bond prices in
the wake of a Financial Times story that said the U.S. central
bank after the meeting will likely signal it is "close to
tapering down" its $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 11/32
lower in price with a yield of 2.171 percent, up 4 basis points
from late on Monday.