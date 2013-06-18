* Prices fall ahead of Wednesday's FOMC announcement
* Low inflation seen complicating Fed lowering purchases
* Fed to buy $1.25 bln-$1.75 bln bonds due 2036-2043
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Tuesday after consumer price data came in slightly weaker than
expected and as investors looked ahead to a meeting of the
Federal Reserve for clarity about how close the U.S. central
bank is close to paring back its bond purchases.
The U.S. Consumer Price Index edged 0.1 percent higher on
Tuesday, slightly weaker than analysts polled by Reuters
expected, though price pressures showed signs of stabilizing
after a long decline.
The price data is seen as unlikely to sway the Fed from its
likely course of paring back its bond purchases, though low
inflation is seen as complicating Fed policy as long as it stays
below its targets.
"The CPI number was a disappointment to a very mild
consensus. Some components to core are resuming their strength
and that does tend to lend some credence to the fact that it
will be stable, but stable at these levels is still missing the
Fed's mandate," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at
BNP Paribas in New York.
Market gauges of future inflation have tumbled amid a broad
bond selloff since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on May 22 the
Fed may decide to pare its purchases in the next few meetings if
the economy's recovery maintains momentum.
The Fed's policy statement, expected on Wednesday, has
gained greater importance since this statement. It will be
followed by a news conference with Bernanke.
Many economists see the economy on a stronger footing that
will enable to Fed to pull back some of its stimulus, but low
inflation that is running well below the Fed's target of 2
percent poses a potentially large problem for the U.S. central
bank if it continues to decline.
Inflation expectations as measured by breakevens on
five-year Treasuries Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) have
dropped to 1.83 percent on Tuesday, down from around 2.40
percent in March.
"It's very complicated for the Fed, on the one hand their
policies aren't having a huge impact on economic growth going
forward, on the other hand they need to maintain the ability to
act in case deflation does occur," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed
income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
Investors have been rocked by confusion over how close the
Fed is to paring back its purchases, with yields surging after
Bernanke's comments in huge volumes and volatility rising to its
highest levels in almost a year.
A number of traders and investors are concerned that the
bond purchases are creating market dislocations that will make
an exit harder and add to risks that the Fed will create new
asset price bubbles.
After four years of throwing money at the economy, some fear
that the stimulus is producing increasingly fewer returns amid
these risks.
"The buying becomes not useful at a certain point, it has
declining utility. The ugly scenario for the Fed is that
inflation expectations continue to deteriorate and there's
nothing they can do about it," said LeBas.
The Fed will buy between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion in
bonds due from 2036 to 2043 on Tuesday as part of its ongoing
purchases.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 5/32
in price to yield 2.21 percent. The yields have fallen from 2.29
percent last Tuesday, a high of more than 13 months, but remain
significantly higher than about 1.60 percent in early May.
Thirty-year bonds fell 6/32 in price to yield
3.37 percent, down from 3.43 percent last Tuesday, also a high
of more than 13 months and up from 2.82 percent at the beginning
of May.
Expectations of future volatility in government bonds
remained elevated near one-year highs. The Merrill Lynch MOVE
index, which estimates future volatility of
long-term bond yields was at 78.5 on Tuesday, just below an
11-month high of 84.7 last Monday, and up from a multi-year low
of around 50 at the beginning of May.