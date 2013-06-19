* Fed's Bernanke says less bond buying if forecasts is
correct
* Fed downgrades growth, inflation outlook, ups jobs view
* Benchmark 10-year yield rises to 15-month high
* Five-year yield hit highest level since August 2011
By Karen Brettell and Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. Treasuries prices slid on
Wednesday as the Federal Reserve chairman suggested the U.S.
central bank was prepared to reduce its bond purchases if its
economic outlook proves correct, even though the U.S. economy
remained stuck at a sluggish pace.
Bernanke's remarks at a new conference after a central bank
policy-maker meeting confirmed traders' deepest worries that the
dawn of near-interest-free money from the Fed might be
approaching an end sooner than they had thought.
Fears about less Fed stimulus following by eventual hikes in
short-term interest rates caused a flood of selling in
Treasuries, with benchmark yields hitting 15-month highs and
five-year yields rising to their highest levels since August
2011.
"He was definitely more hawkish than I or most people
expected. What surprised me most was the Fed really downplayed
the recent decline in inflation. I thought that would give them
more pause than it did," said Thomas Graff, fixed income
portfolio manager at Brown Advisory in Baltimore.
Bernanke drew a sharp distinction between less Fed stimulus
and tightening monetary policy, but there were enough traders
who were disappointed that the Fed chief did not backpedal on
his comments about the possibility of reduced bond purchases
almost a month ago.
Earlier, the Federal Open Market Committee issued a
statement that it will keep its $85 billion monthly purchases of
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities for now. But the
policy-setting group made no commitment it will continue at this
pace at least until year-end, as some traders had hoped.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 1-4/32 in
price with a yield of 2.318 percent, up 13 basis points from
late on Tuesday. The 10-year yield last traded at these levels
in March 2012, according to Reuters data.