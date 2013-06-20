China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. Treasuries yields dropped slightly on Thursday after data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment rose more than expected last week, but not enough to signal a material shift from the recent pace of moderate job growth.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 8/32 in price to yield 2.39 percent, after rising as high as 2.47 percent in overnight trading, the highest level since August 2011.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.