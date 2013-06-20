NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. Treasuries yields dropped slightly on Thursday after data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment rose more than expected last week, but not enough to signal a material shift from the recent pace of moderate job growth.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 8/32 in price to yield 2.39 percent, after rising as high as 2.47 percent in overnight trading, the highest level since August 2011.