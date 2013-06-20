China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. Treasuries slightly extended price losses and yields edged higher on Thursday after data showed that U.S. home resales rose in May to the highest level in three-and-a-half years and prices jumped, a sign that the housing sector recovery is gaining steam.
Other data also showed that business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region improved in June, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. Leading economic indicators also rose in May, though slightly less than most economists expected.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 14/32 in price to yield 2.41 percent, up from around 2.39 percent before the data.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.