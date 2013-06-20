China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK, June 20 The yield on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose to its highest level since September 2011 in the aftermath of remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke who suggested the central bank might reduce its bond purchases later this year if the economy shows further improvement.
The selling in the 30-year or long bond intensified after a poor $7 billion auction of 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.
The long bond last traded down 1-30/32 in price with a yield of 3.537 percent, up 11 basis points from late on Wednesday. The 30-year yield touched 3.548 percent earlier, the highest intraday level since early Sept. 2011, according to Reuters data.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.