NEW YORK, June 26 Prices for U.S. Treasuries added to gains early on Wednesday after data showed the U.S. economy grew less than previously thought in the first quarter.

The benchmark 10-year note gained 24/32 in price to yield 2.524 percent.

The 30-year bond rose 1-01/32 in price to yield 3.567 percent after the data.

U.S. economic growth was more tepid than previously estimated in the first quarter, held back by a moderate pace of consumer spending, weak business investment and declining exports.