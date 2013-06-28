* Payrolls figures key for start of next quarter
* Bond funds have seen huge outflows
* Fed officials continue to try to soothe markets
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, June 28 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
fell in choppy trading on Friday, capping a week in which prices
began to stabilize after yields shot to a near two-year high on
a recent Fed-induced selloff.
With month- and quarter-end also adding to volatility,
Treasuries looked set to close out their worst quarter since the
start of 2012.
And coming sessions could stay choppy, too, said Justin
Lederer, strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York, especially
going into next Friday's payrolls report.
"That could definitely set the tone for a date for QE," he
added, referring to the timing for a potential pullback by the
Fed from its bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing.
"I wouldn't be surprised if we tried to touch the high
yields again, but it's just dependent on data and what goes on
around the world," Lederer said.
The quarter proved a challenging one for Treasuries. The
slump in prices started in May, gaining momentum when Fed chief
Ben Bernanke suggested that the bank could be looking for an
exit for QE.
But the exit became a stampede last week, when Bernanke said
more strongly that the bank could begin slowing its
$85-billion-per-month QE this year as the economy gains steam.
The iShares Barclays 20-year-plus exchange-traded fund
, one of the most popular bond ETFs, is tracking a loss
of about 7.24 percent for the quarter, its worst drop since the
first quarter of 2012.
However, Fed officials speaking this week have taken pains
to reassure investors that the U.S. central bank will not halt
all its stimulus measures at once, with policymakers not yet
ready to hike interest rates for months or even years yet.
Among the latest voices in the Fed chorus was Governor
Jeremy Stein, who said the bank must consider overall economic
improvements since it launched the stimulus and not give undue
weight to the most recent economic data.
A longer view is needed for the Fed's policy-setting
committee to make a good judgment and to avoid undue market
volatility, Stein said according to prepared remarks to the
Council of Foreign Relations.
Also speaking on Friday was Richmond Fed President Jeffrey
Lacker, who said markets should brace for more volatility, but
that that should not derail growth.
Benchmark 10-year note yields have backed away
from the 22-month high of 2.67 percent reached on Monday. On
Friday, those notes traded down 12/32 in price to yield 2.519
percent, from 2.4758 percent late on Thursday.
Even so, the yields remain significantly higher than the
2.20 percent area they traded at before Bernanke's comments last
week, and above 1.60 percent at the beginning of May.
Bond funds have struggled in recent weeks. Investors in
funds based in the United States pulled $8.62 billion out of
taxable bond funds in the latest week, marking the first
four-week streak of outflows from the funds since 2008, data
from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
But some analysts said the Fed might find it harder to slow
its purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities than
markets realize.
The Fed plans to pull back "only if the U.S. economy offers
a combination of lower unemployment, faster growth and stable
inflation," wrote HSBC Economists Stephen King and Madhur Jha in
a report. "The Fed's own forecasts suggest this holy trinity may
now be within reach. Our forecasts suggest otherwise."
As if to underscore that point, the Chicago Purchasing
Management Index fell to 51.6 points in June, lower than the
56.0 economists had forecast and below the 58.7 in May.
"Over the past 3-4 months, a variety of economic indicators
have suggested that the economy lost momentum at the end of Q1
and beginning of Q2," said Thomas Simons, money market economist
at Jefferies & Co in New York.
"We are optimistic about a recovery in the manufacturing
sector in the second half of the year, but the path to growth
will not be free of bumps," he said.
The government's payrolls data for the month of June, due
next Friday, will also be key. The release comes one day after
the U.S. Independence Day holiday, which may reduce volumes and
make trading on the number more volatile.