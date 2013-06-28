* Payrolls figures key for start of next quarter * Bond funds have seen huge outflows * Fed officials continue to try to soothe markets By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, June 28 Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell in choppy trading on Friday, capping a week in which prices began to stabilize after yields shot to a near two-year high on a recent Fed-induced selloff. With month- and quarter-end also adding to volatility, Treasuries looked set to close out their worst quarter since the start of 2012. And coming sessions could stay choppy, too, said Justin Lederer, strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York, especially going into next Friday's payrolls report. "That could definitely set the tone for a date for QE," he added, referring to the timing for a potential pullback by the Fed from its bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing. "I wouldn't be surprised if we tried to touch the high yields again, but it's just dependent on data and what goes on around the world," Lederer said. The quarter proved a challenging one for Treasuries. The slump in prices started in May, gaining momentum when Fed chief Ben Bernanke suggested that the bank could be looking for an exit for QE. But the exit became a stampede last week, when Bernanke said more strongly that the bank could begin slowing its $85-billion-per-month QE this year as the economy gains steam. The iShares Barclays 20-year-plus exchange-traded fund , one of the most popular bond ETFs, is tracking a loss of about 7.24 percent for the quarter, its worst drop since the first quarter of 2012. However, Fed officials speaking this week have taken pains to reassure investors that the U.S. central bank will not halt all its stimulus measures at once, with policymakers not yet ready to hike interest rates for months or even years yet. Among the latest voices in the Fed chorus was Governor Jeremy Stein, who said the bank must consider overall economic improvements since it launched the stimulus and not give undue weight to the most recent economic data. A longer view is needed for the Fed's policy-setting committee to make a good judgment and to avoid undue market volatility, Stein said according to prepared remarks to the Council of Foreign Relations. Also speaking on Friday was Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, who said markets should brace for more volatility, but that that should not derail growth. Benchmark 10-year note yields have backed away from the 22-month high of 2.67 percent reached on Monday. On Friday, those notes traded down 12/32 in price to yield 2.519 percent, from 2.4758 percent late on Thursday. Even so, the yields remain significantly higher than the 2.20 percent area they traded at before Bernanke's comments last week, and above 1.60 percent at the beginning of May. Bond funds have struggled in recent weeks. Investors in funds based in the United States pulled $8.62 billion out of taxable bond funds in the latest week, marking the first four-week streak of outflows from the funds since 2008, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. But some analysts said the Fed might find it harder to slow its purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities than markets realize. The Fed plans to pull back "only if the U.S. economy offers a combination of lower unemployment, faster growth and stable inflation," wrote HSBC Economists Stephen King and Madhur Jha in a report. "The Fed's own forecasts suggest this holy trinity may now be within reach. Our forecasts suggest otherwise." As if to underscore that point, the Chicago Purchasing Management Index fell to 51.6 points in June, lower than the 56.0 economists had forecast and below the 58.7 in May. "Over the past 3-4 months, a variety of economic indicators have suggested that the economy lost momentum at the end of Q1 and beginning of Q2," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York. "We are optimistic about a recovery in the manufacturing sector in the second half of the year, but the path to growth will not be free of bumps," he said. The government's payrolls data for the month of June, due next Friday, will also be key. The release comes one day after the U.S. Independence Day holiday, which may reduce volumes and make trading on the number more volatile.