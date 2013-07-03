NEW YORK, July 3 U.S. Treasuries edged back into
positive territory on Wednesday on news of a
larger-than-forecast May U.S. trade deficit, a figure pointing
to weaker gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the second
quarter.
"The larger trade deficit means downward revisions to Q2 GDP
estimates," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist
at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last up 1/32, with
its yield at 2.47 percent.
The firmer tone emerged even though the U.S. Labor
Department said new claims for jobless benefits fell 5,000 last
week to 343,000, news that normally would be bearish for bonds.
"Bottom line, (the jobless) claims (report) was as expected
with revisions and isn't for the non-farm paryolls survey week
anyway," Lyngen said. "The trade deficit was much wider than
expected. The drop in exports will detract from Q2 GDP."