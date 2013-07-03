* Markets awaiting June nonfarm payrolls data on Friday
* Economists in a Reuters poll see payrolls rising 165,000
* Debt market to close early ahead of U.S. Independence Day
holiday
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, July 3 U.S. Treasuries prices were
flat to slightly lower on Wednesday in an abbreviated
pre-holiday trading session, the last one before the release of
the key U.S. employment report.
The U.S. debt market will close early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT)
on Wednesday and remain closed on Thursday for the Fourth of
July U.S. Independence Day holiday.
Prices erased early gains when a report by payrolls
processor ADP said U.S. private employers added 188,000 jobs in
June, easily topping economists' forecasts for 160,000 new jobs,
leading investors to expect the key U.S. employment report due
on Friday could also show respectable job growth.
A drop in new jobless claims in the week ended Saturday also
painted a brighter picture of the labor market, a negative for
bond prices because it might seem to hasten the day when the
Federal Reserve would trim its massive bond-buying program aimed
at stimulating the economy and lowering unemployment.
News that the U.S. trade deficit was wider than forecast in
May briefly lifted Treasuries out of the minus column.
"The larger trade deficit means downward revisions to Q2 GDP
estimates," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist
at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last
down 1/32 on the day, its yield at 2.48 percent, up from 2.47
percent late on Tuesday.
An appetite for safety kept U.S. Treasuries from moving very
far into the minus column, however.
"Egypt is becoming the main focus as the government
crackdown deadline nears, and Portugal's government is in a
total meltdown," said Thomas di Galoma, one of the heads of bond
trading at ED&F Man Capital Markets in New York.
The national security advisor to Islamist President Mohamed
Mursi said a military coup in Egypt is underway.
Security sources told Reuters that Egyptian authorities had put
a travel ban on President Mursi and other top members of the
Muslim Brotherhood.
In Europe, Portugal's president summoned main political
parties for crisis talks over the government's future with
markets reeling on fears that a snap election could interfere
with Lisbon's exit from an international bailout.
Investors are now eyeing Friday's nonfarm payrolls release
to gauge the health of the labor market. Fed policymakers want
to see the unemployment rate fall to close to 6.5 percent from
its current 7.6 percent, with robust and sustained job growth.
"The decks are cleared now for payroll jobs on Friday," said
Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist at
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York. "The yield rally on
bonds needs a strong number to support it, and early September
tapering of quantitative easing needs the same. We will see."
Rupkey's forecast of 165,000 new jobs for June matches the
consensus estimate.
"No reason to move off of that (estimate), although
unemployment claims still look summer swoon-like in that the
best level since the recession remains 327,000 at the end of
April. This is a long time not to see a better figure," he said.
Rupkey said the overall claims data "support a drop of
two-tenths in the unemployment rate to 7.4 percent."
The unemployment rate was "just barely 7.6 percent last
month anyway with the three-digit number 7.555 percent," he
noted.
"Keep in mind (Federal Reserve Chairman Ben) Bernanke says
quantitative easing will be completely wound down when
unemployment is 7 percent, which could be midyear 2014 based on
his forecast," Rupkey said.