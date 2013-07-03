* U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for June to be released Friday
* Economists expect payrolls rising 165,000 - Reuters poll
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, July 3 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Wednesday in a shortened pre-holiday session with investors
nervously awaiting labor market data on Friday that could help
shed more light on the Fed's bond buying program.
The U.S. debt market closed early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) and
will be closed on Thursday for the U.S. Independence Day
holiday.
Markets will re-open on Friday, when U.S. nonfarms payrolls
data are released. Those figures could help answer a major
question facing markets around the world - when might the U.S.
Federal Reserve slow its $85-billion-per-month bond buying
program?
The health of the labor market will be a major factor in
policymakers' decision. Investors and analysts have closely
scrutinized earlier jobs reports for clues.
Those data included Wednesday's report from payrolls
processor ADP, which said U.S. private employers added 188,000
jobs in June, easily topping economists' forecasts for 160,000
new jobs.
A drop in new jobless claims in the week ended Saturday also
painted a brighter picture of the labor market.
Any hints the Fed might pull back on buying Treasuries and
mortgage backed securities could be negative for U.S. government
debt. Weak economic data, in contrast, would bolster views that
the Fed will keep supporting the world's biggest economy for
awhile yet.
News that the U.S. trade deficit was wider than forecast in
May briefly lifted Treasuries out of the minus column.
"The larger trade deficit means downward revisions to Q2 GDP
estimates," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist
at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last
down 9/32 on the day to yield at 2.505 percent, up from 2.47
percent late on Tuesday.
But an appetite for safety kept U.S. Treasuries from moving
very far into the minus column.
Traders were concerned about political turmoil in Egypt and
resignations from Portugal's government that could interfere
with Lisbon's exit from an international bailout.
In Egypt, the national security advisor to Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi said a military coup is underway.
But the U.S. State Department said that the
situation in Egypt remains fluid.
Investors are looking ahead to Friday's nonfarm payrolls.
Fed policymakers want to see the unemployment rate fall to close
to 6.5 percent from its current 7.6 percent, with robust and
sustained job growth.
"The decks are cleared now for payroll jobs on Friday," said
Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist at
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York. "The yield rally on
bonds needs a strong number to support it, and early September
tapering of quantitative easing needs the same. We will see."
Rupkey's forecast of 165,000 new jobs for June matches the
consensus estimate. He said the overall claims data "support a
drop of two-tenths in the unemployment rate to 7.4 percent."