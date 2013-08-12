* Prices rise in light, summer volumes
* Retail sales on Tuesday next focus
* Fed to buy $1.25 bln - $1.75 bln bonds due 2036-2043
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 12 U.S. Treasuries prices gained
on Monday in light summer trading, with little new data to give
direction. Retail sales data on Tuesday is the next focus for
the market.
Traders are closely scouring economic releases for signs of
the strength of the recovery, with most expecting that the
Federal Reserve is likely to start reducing its $85
billion-a-month bond purchases in September as the economy gains
steam.
The most important data in coming weeks, and potentially the
only one with the sway to potentially alter the Fed's course,
will be August's jobs report, the last payroll report before the
Fed's September meeting.
Employers added fewer jobs than expected to payrolls in
July, at 162,000 jobs, though the number wasn't seen as weak
enough to necessarily stop the Fed from cutting the size of its
bond buybacks.
In the interim, the Fed will release the minutes of its July
meeting on August 21.
"We're in the summer doldrums, minutes will be the next
really big focus," said Ira Jersey, interest rate strategist at
Credit Suisse in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries prices edged up on Monday
though yields held in a range they have traded in since the
beginning of July.
Declining stocks helped support the bond prices.
The notes were last up 5/32 in price to yield
2.56 percent. The yields are down from a two-year high of 2.76
percent on July 8, but up from the bottom of the recent range of
2.46 percent on July 17.
The Fed will buy between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion in
debt due from 2036 to 2043 on Monday as part of its ongoing
purchase program.