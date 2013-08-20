* Investors looking to Fed minutes due Wednesday
* Benchmark yields ease from two-year highs
* Fed minutes could be key for gauging Fed QE exit
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Aug 20 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
advanced on Tuesday after a recent slump pushed yields to
two-year highs, encouraging investors to dump riskier assets and
buy relatively cheap U.S. government debt.
Worries the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon slow or even
stop its massive bond-buying program have sent yields soaring by
more than 100 basis points since May.
"The market had backed up to levels where valuations got
particularly attractive," said Jake Lowery, a portfolio manager
for global interest rates at ING U.S. Investment Management in
Atlanta.
In addition, developed markets around the world, including
the United States, are showing signs of growth as emerging
markets appear to be slowing down.
Because emerging markets are generally less liquid, the
combination of economic concerns and worries about a Fed
slowdown have made those assets less alluring recently.
"The ongoing meltdown in regional currencies is starting to
negatively influence all risk assets and, for the moment, is
helping create a bid for the Treasury market," said John Briggs,
managing director and U.S. rate strategist at RBS in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Those emerging currencies, as well as global stocks, all
suffered on Tuesday as investors fretted the flood of easy money
from the Fed could be coming to an end.
World shares slid to their lowest level in more than a month
and emerging markets fell for the fourth straight day on
Tuesday.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note gained
18/32 in price to yield 2.816 percent, from 2.882 percent on
Monday.
The 30-year bond added 25/32 in price to yield
3.855 percent, compared to 3.901 percent on Monday.
The question of when the Fed might hit the brakes on its $85
billion per month in buying of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities has dominated the market for U.S. government debt
recently.
Fed speakers have emphasized that they will keep their key
interest rate low even as they slow their bond purchases. But
markets have nonetheless proved nervous since Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke first started hinting at a policy exit in May.
Investors are now awaiting minutes, due on Wednesday, of the
U.S. central bank's most recent meeting. Those minutes could
help investors better understand the mind-set of policymakers as
they consider weaning the world's biggest economy off the
so-called quantitative easing program.
Half the economists in a Reuters poll expect the Fed to
begin tapering its asset purchases in September.
There are few economic indicators slated for this week,
leaving investors instead focused on the Fed.