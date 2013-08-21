* Yields increase, Fed seen likely to pare bond purchases
soon
* Fed meeting minutes offer few new clues over timing
* Fed to buy $1.25 bln - $1.75 bln debt due 2036-43 on
Thursday
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 21 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its July
meeting, which offered few new clues on when the central bank is
likely to pare back its bond purchase program but maintained
expectations it is likely to occur soon.
A few Federal Reserve officials last month thought it would
soon be time to slow the pace of the bond buying "somewhat,"
but others counseled patience, according to the meeting minutes.
Worries the Fed could soon slow its massive bond-buying
program have sent 10-year yields soaring by more than full
percentage point since the beginning of May, with yields holding
just under two-year highs on Wednesday.
"I think this sets them up for tapering to begin sooner
rather than later," said Sam Diedrich, a portfolio manager at
for Pacific Alternative Asset Management Company (PAAMCO) in
Irving, California. "Growth has been moderate and modest, not
exceeding expectations but still showing a lot of resilience to
some of the government fiscal headwinds that were felt in the
first half of the year."
Benchmark 10-year notes dipped 8/32 in price to
yield 2.86 percent, up from 2.82 percent late on Tuesday. They
rose to two-year highs of 2.90 percent on Monday.
Thirty-year bonds slipped 17/32 in price to
yield 3.88 percent, up from 3.82 percent late on Tuesday. They
got as high as 3.914 percent on Monday.
A Reuters poll showed last Wednesday that a majority of
economists expect the Fed to reduce bond purchases at its Sept.
17-18 policy meeting, with a consensus expecting the U.S.
central bank would reduce purchases by $15 billion initially.
The Fed will purchase between $1.25 billion and $1.75
billion in bonds due from 2036 to 2043 on Thursday as part of
its ongoing purchase program.
U.S. bond investors have been moving to the sidelines on
concerns over what impact a reduction in Fed purchases will have
on the market, while some investors are also being forced to
sell after getting caught in wrongway trades that were meant to
benefit from a reduction in yields.
Yields fell before the release of the minutes as some
investors expected that some Fed officials might have voiced
more concerns about paring the Fed's $85 billion-a-month
purchase program in the near term.
"The market was leaning dovish. Everyone was hoping the
minutes to be very dovish and there would be more expansion
about the Fed's concerns about inflation but you didn't really
get that," said Mary Beth Fisher, head of U.S. interest rate
strategy at Societe Generale in New York.
U.S. economic growth has continued to show resilience in
recent weeks, despite fears that rising yields may weigh on
mortgage borrowing and harm the housing recovery.
On Wednesday, data showed U.S. home resales rose in July to
their highest level in over three years, suggesting a sharp
increase in mortgage rates is having only a limited impact on
the housing market's recovery.
"Rising rates will ding sales the next couple of months, but
it will not derail the housing recovery," said Ryan Sweet,
senior economist with Moody's Analytics in West Chester,
Pennsylvania.
If growth remains on track many expect bond yields will
continue to increase.
"I think you are going to see a prolonged period where rates
gradually move higher and I think it will happen in fits and
starts," said PAAMCO's Diedrich. "I think you will see some
sharp moves up, followed by weak recoveries, so I think there's
going to be higher volatility in rates."
At the same time, others saw much of the selloff in bonds as
having perhaps exhausted itself in the near term, after a
dramatic rise in which 10-year yields have climbed from 1.60
percent at the beginning of May.
"I would think that at least 80 percent of the selloff is
behind us, and you can even make the case that we've overshot
fair value. But at the same time, it's difficult to handicap the
degree of herd mentality out there and how far that could push
the market," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at
Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey.
The Fed will hold its annual policy conference in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday and Friday, but Chairman Ben Bernanke
will not be attending, unlike in previous years.
Traders are speculating over who will take over from
Bernanke, with President Barack Obama expected to announce his
decision in the fall. Fed Vice Chairman Janet Yellen and former
Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers are considered the
front-runners.
Traders are also watching for further signs of weakness in
emerging markets, which have been roiled in recent days on
concerns over the Fed pullback.
The rout in emerging markets gathered pace on Wednesday,
extending to the Turkish lira, which, with India's rupee, hit
record lows in a selloff prompted by the expected tailing off of
extraordinary U.S. money printing.