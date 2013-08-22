* Markets expect Fed to pull back on QE program soon,
perhaps September
* Nonfarm payrolls data seen as key in Fed decision
* Fed to buy $1.25 bln - $1.75 bln debt due 2036-43 on
Thursday
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. Treasuries prices traded
near unchanged on Thursday, with benchmark yields in sight of 3
percent for the first time in two years as investors saw a Fed
pullback on bond buying as soon as next month.
Minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent policy-making
meeting, released on Wednesday, provided few clues about the
expected timing of the central bank's withdrawal from its asset
purchase program.
But the minutes also did little to dispel expectations that
the slowdown in the so-called quantitative easing program would
happen soon.
"The 10-year at 2.90 (percent) is a barometer of both
expectations for economic growth and this clear concern that
we're in territory that we don't know how to operate," said Jim
Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis,
Tennessee.
A few Federal Reserve officials thought last month it would
soon be time to slow the pace of their bond buying "somewhat"
but others counseled patience, according to the minutes.
The 10-year benchmark note dipped 4/32 in price
on Thursday, bringing its yield to 2.907 percent from 2.892
percent late on Wednesday.
The 30-year bond slipped 2/32 in price to yield
3.924 percent, from a yield of 3.921 percent late on Wednesday.
Yields on both those Treasuries have jumped more than 100
basis points since May as investors have increasingly seen the
Fed soon pausing its $85 billion per month in purchases of
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
A Reuters poll showed last Wednesday that a majority of
economists expect the Fed to reduce bond purchases at its Sept.
17-18 policy meeting, with a consensus expecting the U.S.
central bank would reduce purchases by $15 billion initially.
The potential pull back in the so-called quantitative easing
program now shines a spotlight on the next nonfarm payrolls
report, due Sept. 6.
Fed policymakers want to see the unemployment rate nearer to
6.5 percent from its current 7.4 percent.
That next unemployment report is "going to be ultra
important. It's going to be the last one before they meet in
September," said Jacob Oubina, senior U.S. economist, with RBC
Capital Markets in New York.
Fed policymakers next meet Sept. 17-18.
"I don't think they need to see a blowout (jobs) report.
Something in and around the 200,000 zone" would be enough,
Oubina said.
Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week but held
close to a six-year low and gave a positive signal for hiring
during the month.
The Fed also will purchase between $1.25 billion and $1.75
billion in bonds due from 2036 to 2043 on Thursday as part of
its ongoing purchase program.