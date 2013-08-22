* Markets expect Fed to pull back on QE program soon,
perhaps September
* Nonfarm payrolls data key in Fed decision
* Fed buys $1.5 bln in debt due 2036-43 on Thursday
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Aug 22 Prices of benchmark U.S.
Treasuries traded near flat on Thursday, with yields in sight of
3 percent for the first time in two years after minutes of a
recent Federal Reserve meeting revealed few clues about when the
central bank might exit its bond-buying program.
But the minutes, released on Wednesday, also did little to
dispel expectations that the pullback in the so-called
quantitative easing program would happen soon.
"The 10-year at 2.90 (percent) is a barometer of both
expectations for economic growth and this clear concern that
we're in territory that we don't know how to operate," said Jim
Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis,
Tennessee.
A few Federal Reserve officials thought last month it would
soon be time to slow the pace of Fed bond buying "somewhat." But
others counseled patience, according to the minutes of the late
July meeting.
The 10-year benchmark note slipped 5/32 in price
on Thursday, bringing its yield to 2.9103 percent from 2.892
percent late on Wednesday.
The 30-year bond rose 6/32 in price to yield
3.910 percent, down from a yield of 3.921 percent late on
Wednesday.
Yields have jumped more than 100 basis points since May as
investors have increasingly seen the Fed soon pausing its $85
billion per month in purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities.
A Reuters poll showed last Wednesday that a majority of
economists expect the Fed to reduce bond purchases at its Sept.
17-18 policy meeting, with a consensus expecting it to reduce
purchases by $15 billion initially.
The potential pullback shines a spotlight on the next
nonfarm payrolls report, due Sept. 6, for the month of August.
Fed policymakers want to see the unemployment rate nearer to
6.5 percent from its current 7.4 percent.
That report is "going to be ultra important. It's going to
be the last one before they meet in September," said Jacob
Oubina, senior U.S. economist with RBC Capital Markets in New
York.
Fed policymakers next meet Sept. 17-18.
"I don't think they need to see a blowout (jobs) report.
Something in and around the 200,000 zone" would be enough,
Oubina said.
Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week but held
close to a six-year low and gave a positive signal for hiring
during the month.
"We are looking at moderate job growth. We are looking at
180,000 for August," said Gus Faucher, senior economist at PNC
Financial Services in Pittsburgh.
"We are concerned about job quality and wages. They will
rise when the jobs market continues to improve," he said.
As part of its ongoing stimulus program, the Fed bought
$1.496 billion in bonds due from February 2036 to February 2043
on Thursday.