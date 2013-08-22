* Five-year note yields surge on lack of Fed rate guidance
* Ten-year yields rise as Fed seen tapering in September
* $16 bln TIPS reopening draws lukewarm demand
* Fed to buy $2.75 bln-$3.50 bln debt due 2020-2023 on
Friday
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 22 Five-year Treasuries yields
surged to their highest levels since 2011 on Thursday after the
release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes on Wednesday
showed no clarity over when the central bank is likely to raise
rates from record low levels.
Many investors have purchased U.S. government debt due in
five years or less on expectations the Fed is still far away
from raising rates from rock-bottom levels.
Those investors, who had expected new guidance from the Fed
on when it may raise rates based on its economic targets, sold
the debt after no new information was forthcoming in the meeting
minutes.
"The market was hoping that there would be some sort of
discussion about forward guidance and reducing the unemployment
rate and that didn't happen," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries
trading at CIBC in New York.
"Now you're seeing a capitulation of the front-end of the
market because people have been parking out there you're seeing
a complete unwind of the curve," he added.
Five-year notes were among the worst performers
on Thursday, with their yields jumping to 1.70 percent, up from
around 1.55 percent before the minutes were released on
Wednesday.
The yield gap between the five-year notes and 30-year bonds
tightened to 220 basis points, the smallest gap
since July 11 and in from 230 basis points on Wednesday.
"You get to a point where the yield curve gets too stretched
and too steep and those positions become vulnerable and that's
what's happened here," Tucci said.
The Fed is also considering a new tool to help drain cash
from the banking system and keep short-term interest rates on
target when it shifts from its current cheap-money policy, the
meeting minutes showed.
Longer-dated Treasuries have also been hurt since Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke in May signaled that a reduction in the
central bank's $85 billion a month bond purchase program was
sooner than most expected.
Benchmark 10-year note yields rose after the
minutes were released and reached as high as 2.936 percent in
overnight trading, their highest levels since July 2011. The
yields have jumped from 1.60 percent at the beginning of May.
Primary dealers surveyed before the Federal Reserve's July
policy meeting said they expected the U.S. central bank to trim
its asset purchases by $15 billion starting in September.
The Fed bought $1.496 billion in bonds due from February
2036 to February 2043 on Thursday as part of its ongoing
purchase program. It will buy between $2.75 billion and $3.50
billion in notes due 2020-2023 on Friday.
The most important economic indicator before the Fed's
meeting on September 17-18 will be the jobs report for the month
of August, due on Sept. 6.
That report is "going to be ultra important. It's going to
be the last one before they meet in September," said Jacob
Oubina, senior U.S. economist with RBC Capital Markets in New
York. "I don't think they need to see a blowout (jobs) report.
Something in and around the 200,000 zone" would be enough.
Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week but held
close to a six-year low and gave a positive signal for hiring
during the month.
The Treasury's sale of $98 billion in new two-year,
five-year and seven-year debt next week could add pressure to
bond yields in the near term. Many investors have taken to the
sidelines rather than risk new bond purchases losing value
heading into September's Fed meeting.
The Treasury had a lukewarm reception for a $16 billion
reopening of five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities
(TIPS) on Thursday.
The yield at the TIPS sale came in at minus 0.127 percent
, which was the least-negative level since April
2010. On the open market, the yield on the five-year TIPS issue
rose to minus 0.123 percent, a level not seen in 2-1/2 years,
before easing down to minus 0.140 percent which was still about
6 basis points higher than late on Wednesday.