BRIEF-USA Technologies entered into a third amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of Mar 29, 2016
* USA Technologies Inc- On March 24 entered into a third amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of March 29, 2016, as amended
NEW YORK Aug 23 Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries rose one full point on Friday, shortly after data showed sales of new single-family homes in America fell sharply in July.
The 30-year bond gained one point in price before more recently trading up 29/32 to yield 3.822 percent.
Sales dropped 13.4 percent to an annual rate of 394,000 units, the Commerce Department said on Friday. The government also revised sharply lower its estimate for home sales in June.
* USA Technologies Inc- On March 24 entered into a third amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of March 29, 2016, as amended
March 28 Electric bills in Georgia and South Carolina could rise more than customers expect if state utilities are left stranded by a Westinghouse Electric Co bankruptcy filing expected this week, consumer advocates said.
NEW YORK, March 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named managing director Greg Berube head of restructuring in the Americas, and managing director Clinton Ray head of restructuring in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the investment bank confirmed on Tuesday.