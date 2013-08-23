NEW YORK Aug 23 Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries rose one full point on Friday, shortly after data showed sales of new single-family homes in America fell sharply in July.

The 30-year bond gained one point in price before more recently trading up 29/32 to yield 3.822 percent.

Sales dropped 13.4 percent to an annual rate of 394,000 units, the Commerce Department said on Friday. The government also revised sharply lower its estimate for home sales in June.