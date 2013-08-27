UPDATE 2-Norway wealth fund puts companies on spot with tax, pay demands
* CEO wants long-term incentive plans removed from pay (Releads, wraps tax transparency call, demand on pay schemes and fund's quarterly result)
NEW YORK Aug 27 Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries rose one full point on Tuesday as worries about a possible military strike against Syria rattled investors, who turned to safe haven U.S. debt.
The 30-year bond gained one point in price before more recently trading up 31/32 to yield 3.712 percent.
Western powers could attack Syria within days, envoys from the United States and its allies have told rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad, sources who attended the meeting told Reuters on Tuesday.
* CEO wants long-term incentive plans removed from pay (Releads, wraps tax transparency call, demand on pay schemes and fund's quarterly result)
LONDON, April 7 The cost of hedging against volatility in the euro/dollar exchange rate over the next month rose to its highest since late June, as the contract captured the date of the French presidential election run-off.
* Oil stocks rise as crude jumps (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)