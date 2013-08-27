NEW YORK Aug 27 Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries rose one full point on Tuesday as worries about a possible military strike against Syria rattled investors, who turned to safe haven U.S. debt.

The 30-year bond gained one point in price before more recently trading up 31/32 to yield 3.712 percent.

Western powers could attack Syria within days, envoys from the United States and its allies have told rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad, sources who attended the meeting told Reuters on Tuesday.