NEW YORK Aug 29 Prices for U.S. 10-year Treasuries pared losses to trade flat on Thursday after an auction of seven-year debt.

The benchmark 10-year note rose 1/32 in price to yield 2.764 percent. Prices for the 30-year bond also rose further after the sale, advancing 10/32 to yield 3.718 percent.

The Treasury sold $29 billion of seven-year notes at a high yield of 2.221 percent.