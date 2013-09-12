NEW YORK, Sept 12 Prices for U.S. Treasuries added to gains on Thursday after a sale of 30-year bonds.

On the open market, prices for the 30-year bond rose 22/32 to yield 3.812 percent after the auction. Prices for the 10-year note gained 13/32 to yield 2.864 after the sale.

The Treasury sold $13 billion of 30-year bonds at a high yield of 3.820 percent. The yield was the highest since July 2011.