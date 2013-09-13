* Yields fall as consumer confidence, retail sales
disappoint
* White House says no decision yet on next Fed chair
* Fed buys $3.70 bln in notes due 2019, 2020
By Karen Brettell and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
rose on Friday after weak economic data bolstered the view that
Fed policymakers next week might slow an exit from the
bond-buying program they designed to boost growth in the world's
biggest economy.
Analysts expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut its $85
billion per month buying of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities at its next policy meeting on Sept. 17 and 18.
But mixed data on the U.S. economy have clouded the outlook,
underscoring the risks of pulling back, or "tapering" the Fed's
quantitative easing stimulus too hard.
Yields on Treasuries hit session lows on Friday after data
showed consumer sentiment fell to a five-month low in September
as mortgage rates rose and Americans grew nervous about tensions
in Syria.
Other data showed that retail sales increased a
weaker-than-expected 0.2 percent last month as Americans cut
back on clothing, building materials and sporting goods.
"We started getting some weak economic data," said Charles
Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at the Bank of Nova Scotia
in New York.
The White House said it had not yet decided on its pick to
lead the Federal Reserve, after a Japanese newspaper reported
that Lawrence Summers would soon be named. Summers is viewed as
more hawkish and eager to raise interest rates than Fed Vice
Chair Janet Yellen, also seen as a top contender for the job.
"The fact that the Summers story was discredited by the
White House brought people back in to buy the belly of the
curve," Comiskey said.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
up 4/32 in price to yield 2.890 percent, from 2.91 percent late
on Thursday. They have fallen from a two-year high of 3.01
percent last Friday.
Thirty-year bonds traded up 7/32 in price to
yield 3.838 percent, from 3.85 percent on Thursday.
The weakening data comes at an awkward time for the Fed. The
U.S. central bank will release the statement from its two-day
meeting on Wednesday. Analysts said they still expected the Fed
to taper, but they were less certain of how much.
"The bigger event will be next week's FOMC meeting where
we're looking for the Fed to announce their tapering plans
somewhere in the area of $10 billion-a-month reduction," said
Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale.
The Fed bought $3.70 billion in notes due 2019 and 2020 on
Friday as part of its ongoing purchase program.
Bonds have also gained a bid after the Treasury completed
the sale of $65 billion in new debt to strong demand, in part
because investors unlocked hedges placed ahead of Verizon's
record-breaking $49 billion bond sale on Wednesday.