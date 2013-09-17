* U.S. consumer inflation remained muted in August
* Foreigners resumed buying Treasuries in July
* Investors add longer-dated bonds after Summers news-JPM
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Tuesday as investors awaited a decision from the Federal
Reserve on a possible reduction of its bond-purchase stimulus
and clues on how it might manage short-term interest rates.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's
policy-setting group, is widely expected to pare its $85 billion
monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities
at its two-day meeting, set to start Tuesday.
The U.S. labor market, while improving, remains fragile and
job growth has been running below the pace seen in prior
economic recoveries. This might cause the FOMC to begin tapering
by a modest amount, analysts said.
"The jobs market continues to grow, but at a pace that is
less than ideal. Nonetheless, all indications are that the Fed
is poised to announce tomorrow that they will begin to pare back
their bond purchases," said Jim Baird, chief investment officer
at Plante Moran Financial Advisors in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Government data showing inflation in check also supported
bids for longer-dated issues. Rising prices erode bond values in
the long run.
However, gains on Wall Street stocks and weaker German Bund
prices kept a lid on bids for Treasuries, analysts said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were little
changed in price with a yield of 2.860 percent, while two-year
notes held steady in price, yielding 0.391 percent.
The 30-year bond was up 2/32 in price with a
yield of 3.859 percent, down 0.4 basis point from Monday.
Treasury yields hovered near their lowest levels so far in
September after falling on Monday in the wake of news that
Lawrence Summers, a former Treasury secretary and former top
economic aide to President Barack Obama, withdrew from
consideration as Federal Reserve chairman.
The news of the end of Summers' quest to lead the Fed on
Sunday eased fears of more aggressive Fed policy tightening if
he were in charge of overseeing the monetary policy of the
world's biggest economy.
With Summers out of the running, traders raised expectations
that current Fed vice chair Janet Yellen would be Obama's
nominee for the central bank's top job.
Wall Street seems more comfortable with Yellen as the next
Fed chair because she is expected to take a gradual approach to
reduce stimulus and to rise interest rates, analysts said.
Given this view about a fairly smooth transition in Fed
leadership, bond investors stepped back into longer-dated
Treasuries in the latest week.
In a poll of its Treasuries clients released on Tuesday,
J.P. Morgan Securities said 21 percent of those surveyed on
Monday said they held more longer-dated government debt versus
their portfolio benchmarks, compared with 15 percent a week ago.
Data showed foreign appetite for Treasuries returned in July
after overseas investors dumped them in June during a dramatic
bond market sell-off on worries about the Fed paring back its
bond purchases later this year.
But the longer-term state of the United States' finances
remains questionable.
The Congressional Budget Office said the federal deficit
would grow to 6.4 percent of the domestic economy in 2038,
versus 3.9 percent this year, due to rising costs for government
programs for retirement and medical care.