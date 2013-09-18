* Fed tapering decision expected at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT * Fed's forecasts on economy, interest rates will also be key * U.S. housing starts disappoint, single-family permits surge By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, Sept 18 Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell on Wednesday, with all investors focused on the end of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting and an expected slowdown in the bank's massive asset purchase program. Fed policymakers are seen trimming their $85 billion per month buying of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities and are due to issue a statement at 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT). Benchmark yields have shot up more than 100 basis points to hover near two-year highs since the Fed began hinting at an exit strategy in May. But a spate of mixed U.S. economic data has underscored the difficulty in the Fed's decision: Pare bond-buying too early and a recovery in the world's biggest economy could suffer; take too long and risk an asset bubble or other market distortions. "Where we are right now, it's all on the Fed," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Before the Fed decision in the afternoon, he said, "volume is going to be on the lighter side. I wouldn't be surprised if we saw some choppiness." Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will hold a news conference soon after the statement's release, and the Fed will release fresh quarterly economic and interest rate projections. While analysts said expectations of Fed tapering of quantitative easing are now built into the market, estimates varied on the amount by which the Federal Open Market Committee will reduce its so-called quantitative easing program. "We expect the FOMC to announce a $10 billion reduction in its monthly QE asset purchases at its September meeting," said Michael Carey, chief North America economist, of Credit Agricole in a note to clients. Expectations for the Fed's pullback overshadowed other events on Wednesday, such as minutes from a Bank of England meeting that were less dovish than expected. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes slipped 12/32 in price to yield 2.892 percent from 2.849 percent late on Tuesday. The 30-year bond was off 21/32 in price with a yield of 3.870 percent, from 3.831 percent late on Tuesday. Data on the health of the U.S. economy presented a mixed bag on Wednesday. Mortgage applications rose from a near five-year low as interest rates dipped from a year high. And a surge in permits for single-family homes pointed to a strengthened recovery in the housing market. But U.S. housing starts, nonetheless, rose less than expected in August amid a sharp slowdown in the multifamily sector. Economists fret that a too swift rise in interest rates could hurt the U.S. housing sector, with buyers nervous about paying higher borrowing costs. Wednesday's housing starts report "suggests that the drag from the recent surge in mortgage rates is continuing to play out in the housing market, tempering the pace of construction activity," said Millan Mulraine, director of U.S. research and strategy at TD Securities in New York.