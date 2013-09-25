* Orders for durable goods tepid in August
* New home sales rose in August, still near lowest levels of
2013
* Treasury to sell $35 billion in five-year notes
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. Treasuries prices edged
up on Wednesday for the fourth session in a row as data on new
home sales and on orders for long-lasting manufactured goods
last month supported the outlook for accommodative monetary
policy from the Federal Reserve.
The tepid report on U.S. sales of long-lasting manufactured
goods in August had little market impact, however, as did
lackluster news on new home sales in August. Home sales rose
last month, but remained near the lowest levels of the year.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 2/32 in price,
their yields easing to 2.643 percent from 2.66 percent late on
Tuesday.
The modest gains occurred ahead of the Treasury's $35
billion five-year note auction at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).
"Treasuries are anticipating 5-year supply today and the
possibility that the new 5-year notes could be re-opened into an
older seven-year issue," said Tom di Galoma, head of
fixed-income rates sales at ED&F Man Capital in New York.
Economic data supported the outlook for accommodative
monetary policy. Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods
rose just 0.1 percent August after plummeting 8.1 percent in
July. Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft,
seen as a proxy for business spending, rose 1.3 percent after
falling 1.4 percent in July and slipping 1.0 percent in June.
"Overall the report was soft ... but the market did pretty
much nothing on this data," said David Ader, Treasury strategist
at CRT Capital Group.
Ader said a heavy calendar of corporate issuance could also
be "keeping a lid" on the bid for Treasuries.
Hedging before some major corporate issuance could account
for small price moves in the Treasury market as the hedges are
placed ahead of the deals and lifted afterwards.
"Given the relatively thin market and light volume
conditions, the potential is for a further pullback as portfolio
types switch out of seasoned holdings to make room for these new
deals," said Kenneth Logan, rates analyst at IFR, a Thomson
Reuters unit.
Treasuries prices have risen and yields have fallen since
the Federal Reserve decided to put off unwinding any of its
monetary accommodation until it had more confidence in the
sustainability of the still-subdued economic recovery.
At its policy meeting last week, the Fed decided not to trim
its large-scale asset purchases, citing strains in the economy
from tight fiscal policy and higher mortgage rates. Fewer asset
purchases would put downward pressure on bond prices and upward
pressure on yields.
As part of its ongoing efforts to foster economic activity
and lower unemployment, the New York Fed is expected to buy
Treasury coupons on Wednesday with maturities ranging from
November 15, 2020 through August 15, 2023.