NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. Treasuries prices lost
more ground on Thursday after the government said the number of
new U.S. jobless claims fell in the latest week.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell last week to a seasonally adjusted 305,000, a near
six-year low, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The
four-week average of new claims, which evens out weekly
volatility, fell 7,000 to 308,000, the lowest level since June
2007.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, down 2/32 in
price before the report was issued, were down 4/32 afterwards,
yielding 2.65 percent.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds, down 4/32 in price
before the jobless claims report came out, were down 10/32
afterwards, yielding 3.69 percent.
The reading gave a clearer view of the trend after an update
in government computer systems in California and Nevada earlier
this month created a backlog in unprocessed claims. The Labor
Department said both states had reported they had caught up in
counting new filings.