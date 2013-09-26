* New U.S. jobless claims fall to near six-year low of
305,000
* Four-week average of new claims falls 7,000 to 308,000
* Treasury to sell $29 billion seven-year notes at 1 p.m.
EDT (1700 GMT
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
on Thursday, interrupting a four-session winning streak, on news
of fewer new U.S. jobless claims in the latest week.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell last week to a seasonally adjusted 305,000, a near
six-year low, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The
four-week average of new claims, which evens out weekly
volatility, fell 7,000 to 308,000, the lowest level since June
2007.
The report was "obviously constructive for the labor market
outlook as we head into next week's non-farm payrolls report,"
said Ian Lyngen, Treasury strategist at CRT Capital Group in
Stamford, Connecticut.
The possibility that U.S. payroll growth might turn out to
be stronger than forecast so far weighed on U.S. Treasuries.
"This level of claims is consistent with a +200,000 NFP
print, compared with the +175,000 consensus," Lyngen said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, down 2/32 in
price before the report was issued, were down 4/32 afterwards,
yielding 2.65 percent.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds, down 4/32 in price
before the jobless claims report came out, were down 10/32
afterwards, yielding 3.69 percent.
The losses also occurred as traders positioned for the
Treasury's auction of $29 billion in seven-year notes - the
third and final coupon sale of the week - at 1 p.m. EDT (1700
GMT). The Treasury sold two-year notes on Tuesday and five-year
notes on Wednesday.
The 305,000 new jobless claims was "a very, very good
number for the economy," said Chris Rupkey, managing director
and chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
"The sky is not falling, things are picking up. A very good
monthly jobs report is out there somewhere on the horizon. The
Fed may have to wind down and exit these policies quicker than
they think," he said.
Treasuries prices have risen and yields have fallen since
the Federal Reserve decided to put off unwinding any of its
monetary accommodation until it had more confidence in the
sustainability of the still-subdued economic recovery.
At its policy meeting last week, the Fed decided not to trim
its large-scale asset purchases, citing strains in the economy
from tight fiscal policy and higher mortgage rates. Fewer asset
purchases would put downward pressure on bond prices and upward
pressure on yields.
Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Narayana Kocherlakota is
due to speak about monetary policy strategy at 1215 EDT/1615
GMT.