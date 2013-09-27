* Stocks losses, possible government shutdown feed safety
bid
* August personal income +0.4 percent, spending +0.3 percent
* New York Fed President William Dudley speaking at 2 p.m.
(1800 GMT
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Thursday as stock market losses and concerns about the
implications of a U.S. government shutdown fed a bid for U.S.
debt.
U.S. stocks fell at the open, with the S&P 500 and Dow
poised to drop for the first week in four, as concerns grew over
a lack of compromise in debt and budget negotiations by
congressional lawmakers in Washington.
The government's report that U.S. personal income rose 0.4
percent in August while personal spending rose 0.3 percent -
matching consensus forecasts - elicited no discernible market
reaction. The core PCE price index rose 0.2 percent, slightly
above the consensus forecast of 0.1 percent, but the year over
year rate remained at 1.2 percent, below the Fed's target.
"Consumer spending and PCE inflation this morning are not
telling the Fed they need to taper any time soon," said Chris
Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist at Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, referring to the debate over when the
U.S. central bank might cut back on the large-scale purchases of
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities it has been making in
an effort to stimulate economic activity and lower unemployment.
RBS Securities head Treasury strategist William O'Donnell
said Treasuries rebounded from overnight lows despite strong
business and economic confidence measures in Europe and strong
home price data out of the UK.
The seven-year Treasury notes sold on Thursday - in the last
of the Treasury's three coupon auctions this week - led the
rebound, he said.
Increased concerns about a downgrade in Italian debt and
disappointing five- and 10-year Italian debt auctions also
supported the bid for U.S. government debt, O'Donnell said.
Italy's Treasury dismissed market talk of an imminent
sovereign downgrade, however, saying it had no advance notice
from ratings agencies as is customary before such a move.
Italian bonds are under pressure due to rising political
tensions in the country's fragile coalition government, but
traders also cited rumors of a sovereign downgrade they said
could come as early as after market close on Friday as a cause
for the selling.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 7/32,
their yields easing to 2.63 percent from 2.65 percent late on
Thursday. Five-year notes rose 5/32 in price, their
yields eased to 1.41 percent from 1.44 percent late on Thursday.
Treasuries prices have risen and yields fallen since the
Federal Reserve decided to put off unwinding any of its monetary
accommodation until it had more confidence in the sustainability
of the still-subdued economic recovery.
At its policy meeting last week, the Fed decided not to trim
its large-scale asset purchases, citing strains in the economy
from tight fiscal policy and higher mortgage rates. Fewer asset
purchases would put downward pressure on bond prices and upward
pressure on yields.
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN?
Still, plenty of uncertainty lies ahead, including whether
or not the non-farm payrolls report can be released on time next
Friday if the government shuts down on Oct. 1 should budget
negotiations on Capitol Hill result in an impasse.
In addition, unless Congress raises the debt ceiling by Oct.
17, the Treasury will only have $30 billion in cash on hand,
leaving the United States on the edge of an unprecedented
default, the Treasury said on Wednesday.
Steve Van Order, fixed-income strategist with Calvert
Investments in Bethesda, Maryland, said the wrangling in
Washington could continue until stock investors get nervous and
the stock market sells off sharply.
"That's usually the signal to politicians to scramble and do
something," he said.
"We think the volatility risk is shifting more toward stocks
now and for buyers of corporate debt, that could offer some
opportunities if spreads widen out a bit," he said.