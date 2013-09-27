* Stocks losses, possible govt shutdown feed safety bid

* August personal income +0.4 percent, spending +0.3 pct

* New York Fed President Dudley speaks at 2:00 p.m.

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as stock market losses and concerns about the implications of a possible U.S. government shutdown fed a bid for U.S. debt.

U.S. stocks fell, with the S&P 500 and Dow poised to drop for the first week in four, as concerns grew over a lack of compromise in debt and budget negotiations by lawmakers in Washington.

A government report showed modest gains in personal income and spending in August, as well as a narrow rise in a closely watched inflation measure. The news drew little market reaction.

"Consumer spending and PCE inflation this morning are not telling the Fed they need to taper any time soon," said Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. He was referring to the debate over when the U.S. central bank might cut back on the large-scale purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities it has been making in an effort to stimulate economic activity and lower unemployment.

The prospect of low interest rates for longer has lifted U.S. Treasury prices since last week's Federal Reserve policy meeting when the Fed decided not to trim its large-scale purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities aimed at stimulating economic activity and lowering unemployment.

As part of its ongoing efforts to foster economic activity and lower unemployment, the New York Fed purchased $5.551 billion in Treasury coupons on Friday with maturities ranging from June 30, 2018 through May 31, 2019.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 11/32, their yields easing to 2.61 percent from 2.65 percent late on Thursday. Five-year notes rose 8/32 in price, their yields eased to 1.39 percent from 1.44 percent late on Thursday.

"The tone in the Treasury market improved in the last week since the 'un-taper,'" said Gene Tannuzzo, fixed income portfolio manager at Columbia Management in Minneapolis, referring to the Fed's decision not to reduce its bond purchases. "Until then, Treasuries had been the asset class investors had loved to hate."

Investors also worried about a possible government shutdown, feeding a bid for U.S. Treasuries, Tannuzzo said.

Over the longer term, however, Treasuries are drawing buyers because they are perceived as being more fairly valued than they were last May when benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were about 100 basis points lower than they are today, Tannuzzo said.

"We went from overvalued then to approximately fair value today," he said, citing fair value for the 10-year yield at between 2.60 percent and 2.90 percent.

Investors in bond funds worldwide put a net $4.5 billion into bond funds in the week following the Fed's decision to keep its bond-buying program unchanged, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research reported showed Friday.

The flows into bond funds in the week to Sept. 25 reversed eight straight weeks of net outflows from the funds and marked the strongest new demand for the funds in five months.

Treasuries prices have risen and yields fallen since the Federal Reserve decided to put off unwinding any of its monetary accommodation until it had more confidence in the sustainability of the still-subdued economic recovery.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN?

Still, plenty of uncertainty lies ahead, including whether or not the non-farm payrolls report can be released on time next Friday if the government shuts down on Oct. 1 should budget negotiations on Capitol Hill not result in an agreement.

In addition, unless Congress raises the debt ceiling by Oct. 17, the Treasury will only have $30 billion in cash on hand, leaving the United States on the edge of an unprecedented default, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

Steve Van Order, fixed-income strategist with Calvert Investments in Bethesda, Maryland, said the wrangling in Washington could continue until stock investors get nervous and the stock market sells off sharply.

"That's usually the signal to politicians to scramble and do something," he said.

"We think the volatility risk is shifting more toward stocks now and for buyers of corporate debt, that could offer some opportunities if spreads widen out a bit," he said.