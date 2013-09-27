* U.S. government shutdown looms, hopes remain for
last-minute deal
* August personal income +0.4 percent, spending +0.3 percent
* New York Fed President Dudley: labor market not yet
healthy
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Friday as concerns about the implications of a possible U.S.
government shutdown drove safe-haven demand for government debt.
Washington braced for a partial shutdown on Oct. 1 as
Congress struggled to pass an emergency spending bill that
Republicans want to use to achieve Tea Party-backed goals, such
as defunding the new healthcare reform law.
"The driver has been what's going on in Washington," said
Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New
York. "Equities have been trading pretty weak and there's
definitely a safe-haven bid in the Treasury market."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 10/32,
their yields easing to 2.62 percent from 2.65 percent late on
Thursday. Five-year notes rose 6/32 in price, their
yields eased to 1.40 percent from 1.44 percent late on Thursday.
Thirty-year bonds rose 10/32, their yields
easing to 3.68 percent from 3.70 percent.
If the government shuts down non-essential operations on
Tuesday, a number of key economic data, including the
all-important jobs report due on Friday, could be delayed.
In addition, unless Congress raises the debt ceiling by Oct.
17, the Treasury will only have $30 billion in cash on hand,
leaving the United States on the edge of an unprecedented
default, the Treasury said on Wednesday.
Steve Van Order, fixed-income strategist with Calvert
Investments in Bethesda, Maryland, said the wrangling in
Washington could continue until stock investors get nervous and
the stock market sells off sharply.
"That's usually the signal to politicians to scramble and do
something," he said.
"We think the volatility risk is shifting more toward stocks
now and for buyers of corporate debt, that could offer some
opportunities if spreads widen out a bit," he said.
While a government shutdown is possible, analysts say
ultimately a compromise will likely be reached to raise the debt
ceiling, which is the more crucial issue.
Earlier, data showed modest gains in personal income and
spending in August, as well as a narrow rise in a closely
watched inflation measure.
"Consumer spending and PCE inflation this morning are not
telling the Fed they need to taper any time soon," said Chris
Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist at Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The prospect of low interest rates for longer has lifted
Treasury prices since the Fed decided last week to put off
unwinding any of its monetary accommodation until it had more
confidence in the sustainability of the economic recovery.
New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley said
on Friday that the U.S. labor market still cannot be regarded as
healthy. And on Monday, he said the Fed still needs to push hard
against threats to the U.S. economic recovery.
Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Minneapolis Fed
Bank, in an interview with Reuters, said that the next Fed chair
will need to resist the temptation to wind down monetary
stimulus.
"The tone in the Treasury market improved in the last week
since the 'un-taper'," said Gene Tannuzzo, fixed income
portfolio manager at Columbia Management in Minneapolis.
Over the longer term, Treasuries are drawing buyers because
they are perceived as being more fairly valued than they were
last May when benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were about 100
basis points lower than they are today, Tannuzzo said.
"We went from overvalued then to approximately fair value
today," he said, citing fair value for the 10-year yield at
between 2.60 percent and 2.90 percent.
Investors in bond funds worldwide put a net $4.5 billion
into bond funds in the week following the Fed's decision to keep
its bond-buying program unchanged, data from a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Global Research reported showed Friday.
The flows into bond funds in the week to Sept. 25 reversed
eight straight weeks of net outflows from the funds and marked
the strongest new demand for the funds in five months.
As part of its ongoing efforts to foster economic activity
and lower unemployment, the New York Fed purchased $5.551
billion in Treasury coupons on Friday with maturities ranging
from June 30, 2018 through May 31, 2019.