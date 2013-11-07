* U.S. economy grew faster than expected in third quarter
* ECB surprises markets by cutting rates
* October nonfarm payrolls, due on Friday, key for Fed
outlook
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Nov 7 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
traded nearly flat on Thursday as investors weighed mixed U.S.
GDP data against a surprise rate cut from the European Central
Bank.
The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the third
quarter as businesses restocked shelves.
A stronger U.S. economy could persuade the Federal Reserve
to slow its $85 billion per month bond buying in coming months.
The timing of the Fed's so-called taper has become a central
question for Treasuries this year, with some analysts now saying
the Fed might wait until 2014 before it begins cutting back.
But despite a higher-than-expected headline GDP number, a
slowdown in consumer and business spending pointed to underlying
weakness in the world's biggest economy, which relies heavily on
consumers to open their wallets month after month.
The soft consumer spending - a 1.5 percent expansion rate,
the slowest since the second quarter of 2011 - could instead
keep the Fed on hold.
"We saw a softer growth when you strip out the build-up in
inventories," said Sam Bullard, a senior economist with Wells
Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"The Fed knows the calculation behind GDP and they will see
the moderating trend, which is weaker than what the headline
suggests," he said.
The role of inventories in the current GDP figures could
also be a warning bell for the fourth quarter "as the buildup
slows and weaker consumption fails to keep up," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, a U.S. strategist with TD Securities in New York.
Prices rose earlier in the session after the European
Central Bank cut its main interest rate on Thursday to a record
low of 0.25 percent, responding to a surprise drop in inflation
by easing policy to support the euro zone's weak recovery.
Prices for U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
dipped 1/32 in price to yield 2.642 percent from 2.64 percent
late on Wednesday.
The U.S. 30-year bond traded flat to yield 3.771
percent.
A separate report on Thursday from the Labor Department
suggested the jobs market continued to gradually improve.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 9,000 to
a seasonally adjusted 336,000 last week. Economists polled by
Reuters had expected first-time applications to fall to 335,000.
Investors will get more information on the labor market on
Friday, with the release of October nonfarm payrolls figures.
Those data are key for the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"Expectations are for a very weak payrolls number for
tomorrow. If the number is higher, the market will begin to
reassess when the Fed begins to taper," said Quincy Krosby, a
market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
Fed policymakers want to see the unemployment rate dropping
closer to 6.5 percent from the current 7.2 percent, but
economists in a Reuters survey expect that rate to have edged up
in October to 7.3 percent.
However, the payroll figures were likely muddied by a
federal government shutdown in the first half of October, when
Congressional Republicans sought to undermine President Barack
Obama's signature healthcare law as a condition of funding the
government.
Economists have said the shutdown might have dragged on
growth in the fourth quarter, but data so far, including
manufacturing figures, suggest the economy might have shown
resilience in the face of that headwind.