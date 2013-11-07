* U.S. economy grew faster than expected in third quarter
* ECB surprises markets by cutting rates
* October nonfarm payrolls, due on Friday, key for Fed
outlook
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Nov 7 Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose
on Thursday on a surprise rate cut by the European Central Bank
as well as underlying worries about U.S. economic growth.
The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the third
quarter as businesses restocked shelves.
The 2.8 percent annual expansion rate initially prompted a
selloff in Treasuries as investors saw the growth potentially
encouraging the Federal Reserve to slow its $85 billion per
month bond buying in coming months. But a slowdown in consumer
and business spending gave pause, analysts said.
"The initial selling burst on the GDP headline couldn't be
sustained because the underlying numbers had just enough
weakness to make people wait for the payroll numbers tomorrow,"
said Jim Vogel, interest rates strategist with FTN Financial in
Memphis, Tennessee.
The soft consumer spending - a 1.5 percent expansion rate,
the slowest since the second quarter of 2011 - could instead
keep the Fed on hold.
"The Fed knows the calculation behind GDP and they will see
the moderating trend, which is weaker than what the headline
suggests," said Sam Bullard, a senior economist with Wells Fargo
Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Prices rose earlier in the session after the European
Central Bank cut its main interest rate on Thursday to a record
low of 0.25 percent, responding to a surprise drop in inflation
by easing policy to support the euro zone's weak recovery.
Prices for U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose 2/32 in price to yield 2.635 percent from 2.64 percent late
on Wednesday.
The U.S. 30-year bond rose 08/32 in price to
yield 3.757 percent from 3.77 percent late on Wednesday.
A separate report on Thursday from the Labor Department
suggested the job market continued to gradually improve.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 9,000 to
a seasonally adjusted 336,000 last week. Economists polled by
Reuters had expected first-time applications to fall to 335,000.
Investors will get more information on the labor market on
Friday, with the release of October nonfarm payrolls figures.
Those data are key for the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"Expectations are for a very weak payrolls number for
tomorrow. If the number is higher, the market will begin to
reassess when the Fed begins to taper," said Quincy Krosby, a
market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
Fed policymakers want to see the unemployment rate dropping
closer to 6.5 percent from the current 7.2 percent, but
economists in a Reuters survey expect that rate to have edged up
in October to 7.3 percent.
The payroll figures were likely muddied by the federal
government shutdown in the first half of October, when
Congressional Republicans sought to undermine President Barack
Obama's healthcare law as a condition of funding the government.
Economists have said the shutdown might have dragged on
growth in the fourth quarter, but data so far, including
manufacturing figures, suggest the economy might have shown
resilience in the face of that headwind.