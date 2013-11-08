NEW YORK Nov 8 Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell sharply on Friday after data showed a stronger-than-expected rise in payrolls for October, suggesting resilience in the U.S. economy despite a federal government shutdown in the first half of the month.

The benchmark 10-year note dropped 27/32 in price to yield 2.712 percent. The 30-year bond fell 1-05/32 to yield 3.793 percent.

Employers added 204,000 new jobs to their payrolls last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. The unemployment rate, however rose to 7.3 percent from September's nearly five-year low of 7.2 percent.