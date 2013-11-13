* U.S. to sell $24 billion 10-year notes, part of refunding
* Benchmark yields retreat from eight-week high
* Fed's Bernanke to speak about central bank to teachers
* Fed to buy $1.00-$1.50 billion TIPS for QE3
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Wednesday as investors prepared for an upcoming $24 billion
auction of 10-year notes, the second leg of the Treasury's $70
billion quarterly refunding this week.
The 10-year note sale followed Tuesday's solid $30 billion
three-year debt offering, which fetched the strongest bidding
since March. The U.S. Treasury will complete this week's
refunding with a $24 billion 30-year bond sale on Thursday.
"The market seems pretty well set-up for the auctions.
That's giving people some confidence," said Gennadiy Goldberg,
an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
Weaker global equity prices also rekindled some safehaven
bids for Treasuries whose yields retreated from eight-week highs
set on Tuesday.
Benchmark yields had spiked higher last Friday in reaction
to data that showed surprisingly strong domestic job growth in
October despite a 16-day federal government shutdown.
U.S. employers added 204,000 workers last month, far more
than the 125,000 forecast by economists polled by Reuters, while
the jobless rate as expected edged up to 7.3 percent, according
to the Labor Department.
The latest payroll report raised speculation whether the
Federal Reserve might scale back its $85 billion monthly
purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities at its
December policy meeting.
Even after the encouraging jobs data, most Wall Street
analysts still do not expect policy-makers to pare their third
round of quantitative easing, which is aimed at lowering
unemployment and achieving its 2 percent inflation target, until
some time in 2014.
Fed officials who spoke publicly on Tuesday signaled the
economy, while showing some improvement, still needs support
from the current level of stimulus.
"Now people are overthinking this latest employment report.
Are we close to tapering? I don't think so, nothing
fundamentally has changed," said Bonnie Baha, head of global
developed credit group at DoubleLine Capital in Los Angeles.
More Fed officials were scheduled to speak on Wednesday.
Cleveland Fed President Sandra Pianalto was slated to
discuss women and the economy at an event in Philadelphia.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak about the central bank
to teachers at an event in Washington at 7 p.m. (0000 GMT). At
the same time, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart will give
brief remarks at a local event.
In the meantime, the Fed planned to buy $1.00 billion to
$1.50 billion in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities at 11
a.m. (1600 GMT), as the latest purchase for its QE3 program.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes were
up 8/32 in price, yielding 2.737 percent, down 3 basis points
from late on Tuesday.
The 30-year bond was 12/32 higher in price with
a yield of 3.833 percent, down 2 basis points from late on
Tuesday.
In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming
10-year note issue to sell at a yield of 2.759
percent. This was higher than the 2.657 percent yield at the
10-year auction in October.