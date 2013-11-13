* U.S. to sell $24 billion 10-year notes, part of refunding
* Benchmark yields retreat from eight-week high
* Fed's Bernanke to speak about central bank to teachers
* Fed purchases $1.39 billion TIPS for QE3 program
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Wednesday as investors prepared for a $24 billion auction of
10-year notes, the second leg of the Treasury's $70 billion
quarterly refunding this week.
The 10-year note sale followed Tuesday's solid $30 billion
three-year debt offering, which fetched the strongest bidding
since March. The U.S. Treasury will complete this week's
refunding with a $24 billion 30-year bond sale on Thursday.
"The market seems pretty well set up for the auctions.
That's giving people some confidence," said Gennadiy Goldberg,
an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
Weaker global equity prices also rekindled some safe-haven
bids for Treasuries, whose yields retreated from eight-week
highs set on Tuesday.
Benchmark yields had spiked higher last Friday in reaction
to data that showed surprisingly strong domestic job growth in
October despite a 16-day federal government shutdown.
U.S. employers added 204,000 workers last month, far more
than the 125,000 forecast by economists polled by Reuters, while
the jobless rate as expected edged up to 7.3 percent, according
to the Labor Department.
The latest payroll report raised speculation whether the
Federal Reserve might scale back its $85 billion monthly
purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities at its
December policy meeting.
Even after the encouraging jobs data, most Wall Street
analysts still do not expect policy-makers to pare their third
round of quantitative easing, which is aimed at lowering
unemployment and achieving the Fed's 2 percent inflation target,
until some time in 2014.
Fed officials who spoke publicly on Tuesday signaled that
the economy, while showing some improvement, still needs support
from the current level of stimulus.
"Now people are over-thinking this latest employment report.
Are we close to tapering? I don't think so, nothing
fundamentally has changed," said Bonnie Baha, head of global
developed credit group at DoubleLine Capital in Los Angeles.
More Fed officials were scheduled to speak on Wednesday.
Cleveland Fed President Sandra Pianalto discussed women and
the economy at an event in Philadelphia.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak about the central bank
to teachers at an event in Washington at 7 p.m. (0000 GMT). At
the same time, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart will give
brief remarks at a local event.
In the meantime, the Fed bought $1.39 billion in Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities as the latest purchase for its
QE3 program.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes were
up 8/32 in price, yielding 2.737 percent, down 3 basis points
from late on Tuesday.
The 30-year bond was 12/32 higher in price with
a yield of 3.833 percent, down 2 basis points from late on
Tuesday.
Benchmark yields have stayed in a 30-basis-point band since
the Fed surprised investors two months ago by deciding not to
taper its QE3 purchase program. Analysts anticipate this narrow
trading will persist until there is more proof the economy is
breaking out of its current sluggish pace of growth.
"We have been grinding in a range. We should continue to do
so," TD's Goldberg said.
Few investors changed their Treasuries positions in the
latest week, according to a survey from J.P. Morgan Securities
released on Wednesday.
Nineteen percent of the firm's Treasuries clients surveyed
in the week ended Nov. 12 said they held more longer-dated U.S.
government debt than their portfolio benchmarks, the same amount
as last week. On the other hand, 25 percent said they held fewer
longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, up slightly from
23 percent the previous week.
In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming
10-year note issue to sell at a yield of 2.759
percent. This was higher than the 2.657 percent yield at the
10-year auction in October.
This week's coupon debt auctions were expected to raise
$63.5 billion to repay investors for maturing federal debt they
hold and $6.5 billion for the government.