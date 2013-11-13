* Auction of $24 billion 10-year notes draws strong demand
* Benchmark yields retreat from eight-week high
* Yellen to appear before Senate Banking Committee Thursday
* Fed purchases $1.39 billion TIPS for QE3 program
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Wednesday as traders bet Janet Yellen, the likely next
Federal Reserve chief, will reinforce the market's view that the
central bank will maintain accommodative monetary polices for
longer.
Yellen, currently Fed vice chair and nominated by President
Barack Obama to succeed Chairman Ben Bernanke, will speak before
the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. Investors will closely
monitor her comments during the question-and-answer session for
hints about future policy actions.
Yellen's prepared testimony was expected to be released at
4:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, according to market sources.
Benchmark yields had spiked higher after last Friday's jobs
data raised speculation the Fed may scale back bond purchases in
December. But those expectations have eased and most analysts
still do not expect a move until some time in 2014.
"We've been unwinding some of those trades," said Kim
Rupert, managing director of fixed income analysis at Action
Economics in San Francisco.
"A little bit of a short squeeze added to the bullish
momentum, and I think a lot of this has been predicated on
beliefs that Yellen will kind of maintain a very dovish Fed."
On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes were
up 10/32 in price, yielding 2.736 percent, down 3 basis points
from late on Tuesday. Benchmark yields hit their highest since
mid-September on Tuesday.
The 30-year bond was 11/32 higher in price with
a yield of 3.836 percent.
Fed officials who spoke publicly on Tuesday signaled that
the economy, while showing some improvement, still needs support
from the current level of stimulus.
The U.S. central bank has been buying $85 billion monthly
of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in a third round of
so-called quantitative easing, aimed at lowering unemployment
and achieving the Fed's 2 percent inflation target.
"Now people are over-thinking this latest employment report.
Are we close to tapering? I don't think so, nothing
fundamentally has changed," said Bonnie Baha, head of global
developed credit group at DoubleLine Capital in Los Angeles.
Bernanke will speak about the central bank to teachers at an
event in Washington at 7 p.m. EST (0000 GMT). At the same time,
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart will give brief remarks at
a local event.
Also on Wednesday, the Treasury sold $24 billion of 10-year
notes at a high yield of 2.75 percent, with a bid-to-cover ratio
of 2.70. Indirect bidders, a category that includes central
banks, bought 47.7 percent, the biggest share since June.
The sale followed Tuesday's solid $30 billion three-year
debt offering, which fetched the strongest bidding since March.
The U.S. Treasury will complete this week's refunding with a $24
billion 30-year bond sale on Thursday.
In the meantime, the Fed bought $1.39 billion in Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities in the latest purchase for its
QE3 program.
Benchmark yields have stayed in a 30-basis-point band since
the Fed surprised investors two months ago by deciding not to
taper its QE3 purchase program. Analysts anticipate this narrow
trading will persist until there is more proof the economy is
breaking out of its current sluggish pace of growth.
Few investors changed their Treasuries positions in the
latest week, according to a survey from J.P. Morgan Securities
released on Wednesday.
Nineteen percent of the firm's Treasuries clients surveyed
in the week ended Nov. 12 said they held more longer-dated U.S.
government debt than their portfolio benchmarks, the same amount
as last week. On the other hand, 25 percent said they held fewer
longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, up slightly from
23 percent the previous week.
In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming
10-year note issue to sell at a yield of 2.759
percent. This was higher than the 2.657 percent yield at the
10-year auction in October.
This week's coupon debt auctions were expected to raise
$63.5 billion to repay investors for maturing federal debt they
hold and $6.5 billion for the government.