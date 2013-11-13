* Auction of $24 billion 10-year notes draws strong demand * Benchmark yields retreat from eight-week high * Yellen to appear before Senate Banking Committee Thursday * Fed purchases $1.39 billion TIPS for QE3 program By Wanfeng Zhou NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday as traders bet Janet Yellen, the likely next Federal Reserve chief, will reinforce the market's view that the central bank will maintain accommodative monetary polices for longer. Yellen, currently Fed vice chair and nominated by President Barack Obama to succeed Chairman Ben Bernanke, will speak before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. Investors will closely monitor her comments during the question-and-answer session for hints about future policy actions. Yellen's prepared testimony was expected to be released at 4:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, according to market sources. Benchmark yields had spiked higher after last Friday's jobs data raised speculation the Fed may scale back bond purchases in December. But those expectations have eased and most analysts still do not expect a move until some time in 2014. "We've been unwinding some of those trades," said Kim Rupert, managing director of fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco. "A little bit of a short squeeze added to the bullish momentum, and I think a lot of this has been predicated on beliefs that Yellen will kind of maintain a very dovish Fed." On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes were up 10/32 in price, yielding 2.736 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Tuesday. Benchmark yields hit their highest since mid-September on Tuesday. The 30-year bond was 11/32 higher in price with a yield of 3.836 percent. Fed officials who spoke publicly on Tuesday signaled that the economy, while showing some improvement, still needs support from the current level of stimulus. The U.S. central bank has been buying $85 billion monthly of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in a third round of so-called quantitative easing, aimed at lowering unemployment and achieving the Fed's 2 percent inflation target. "Now people are over-thinking this latest employment report. Are we close to tapering? I don't think so, nothing fundamentally has changed," said Bonnie Baha, head of global developed credit group at DoubleLine Capital in Los Angeles. Bernanke will speak about the central bank to teachers at an event in Washington at 7 p.m. EST (0000 GMT). At the same time, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart will give brief remarks at a local event. Also on Wednesday, the Treasury sold $24 billion of 10-year notes at a high yield of 2.75 percent, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.70. Indirect bidders, a category that includes central banks, bought 47.7 percent, the biggest share since June. The sale followed Tuesday's solid $30 billion three-year debt offering, which fetched the strongest bidding since March. The U.S. Treasury will complete this week's refunding with a $24 billion 30-year bond sale on Thursday. In the meantime, the Fed bought $1.39 billion in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities in the latest purchase for its QE3 program. Benchmark yields have stayed in a 30-basis-point band since the Fed surprised investors two months ago by deciding not to taper its QE3 purchase program. Analysts anticipate this narrow trading will persist until there is more proof the economy is breaking out of its current sluggish pace of growth. Few investors changed their Treasuries positions in the latest week, according to a survey from J.P. Morgan Securities released on Wednesday. Nineteen percent of the firm's Treasuries clients surveyed in the week ended Nov. 12 said they held more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks, the same amount as last week. On the other hand, 25 percent said they held fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, up slightly from 23 percent the previous week. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming 10-year note issue to sell at a yield of 2.759 percent. This was higher than the 2.657 percent yield at the 10-year auction in October. This week's coupon debt auctions were expected to raise $63.5 billion to repay investors for maturing federal debt they hold and $6.5 billion for the government.