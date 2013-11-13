* Auction of $24 billion in 10-year notes draws strong
demand
* Benchmark yields retreat from eight-week high
* Yellen: Fed has more work to do to help economy
* Fed purchases $1.39 billion TIPS for QE3 program
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Wednesday after Janet Yellen, who is likely to become the
next Federal Reserve chief, reinforced the market's view that
the central bank will maintain accommodative monetary polices
for awhile longer.
In remarks prepared for delivery to the U.S. Senate Banking
Committee on Thursday, Yellen said the U.S. central bank has
"more work to do" to help an economy and a labor market that are
still underperforming.
Yellen, the Fed's vice chair, has been nominated by
President Barack Obama to succeed Chairman Ben Bernanke when his
term expires in January. Investors will closely monitor her
comments on Thursday for hints about future policy actions.
U.S. 10-year Treasury note yields dropped below 2.70 percent
after Yellen's comments, while 10-year Treasury futures edged
higher.
Benchmark yields had spiked higher after last Friday's jobs
data raised speculation that the Fed may scale back bond
purchases in December. But those expectations have eased and
most analysts still do not expect a move until sometime in 2014.
"We've been unwinding some of those trades," said Kim
Rupert, managing director of fixed-income analysis at Action
Economics in San Francisco.
"A little bit of a short squeeze added to the bullish
momentum, and I think a lot of this has been predicated on
beliefs that Yellen will kind of maintain a very dovish Fed."
On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes
climbed 20/32 in price, yielding 2.699 percent. On Tuesday,
benchmark yields had hit their highest since mid-September.
U.S. 10-year Treasury futures last traded at 126-21/32 in
price, up 24/32.
The 30-year bond jumped 20/32 in price with a
yield of 3.820 percent.
Fed officials who spoke publicly on Tuesday signaled that
the economy, while showing some improvement, still needs support
from the current level of stimulus.
The U.S. central bank has been buying $85 billion a month of
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in a third round of
so-called quantitative easing, aimed at lowering unemployment
and achieving the Fed's target of 2 percent inflation.
"Now people are over-thinking this latest employment report.
Are we close to tapering? I don't think so. Nothing
fundamentally has changed," said Bonnie Baha, head of global
developed credit group at DoubleLine Capital in Los Angeles.
Bernanke will speak about the central bank to teachers at an
event in Washington at 7 p.m. EST (0000 GMT). At the same time,
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart will give brief remarks at
a local event.
Also on Wednesday, the Treasury sold $24 billion of 10-year
notes at a high yield of 2.75 percent, with a bid-to-cover ratio
of 2.70. Indirect bidders, a category that includes central
banks, bought 47.7 percent, the biggest share since June.
The sale followed Tuesday's solid $30 billion three-year
debt offering, which fetched the strongest bidding since March.
The U.S. Treasury will complete this week's refunding with a $24
billion sale of 30-year bonds on Thursday.
In the meantime, the Fed bought $1.39 billion in Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities in the latest purchase for its
QE3 program.
Benchmark yields have stayed in a 30-basis-point band since
the Fed surprised investors two months ago by deciding not to
taper its QE3 purchase program. Analysts anticipate this narrow
trading will persist until there is more proof that the economy
is breaking out of its sluggish pace of growth.
Few investors changed their Treasuries positions in the
latest week, according to a survey from J.P. Morgan Securities
released on Wednesday.
Nineteen percent of the firm's Treasuries clients surveyed
in the week ended Nov. 12 said they held more longer-dated U.S.
government debt than their portfolio benchmarks, the same amount
as last week. On the other hand, 25 percent said they held fewer
longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, up slightly from
23 percent the previous week.
In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming
10-year note issue to sell at a yield of 2.759
percent. This was higher than the 2.657 percent yield at the
10-year note auction in October.
This week's coupon debt auctions were expected to raise
$63.5 billion to repay investors for maturing federal debt they
hold and $6.5 billion for the government.