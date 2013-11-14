* Yellen backs current easy Fed policy to support economy
* Sale of $16 billion of 30-year bonds has poor results
* Fed to sell $13 billion 10-year TIPS next week
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Nov 14 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Thursday after Janet Yellen, nominated to lead the Federal
Reserve, bolstered expectations the central bank will maintain
its economic stimulus for the time being.
Answering questions before the Senate Banking Committee,
Yellen said while the central bank's bond buying will not go on
forever, it is important not to end it prematurely since the
economy is still fragile.
Government bonds had rallied after Yellen's prepared remarks
to the committee, in which she said the Fed has "more work to
do", were released late on Wednesday. But momentum faded a bit
after a poor debt auction early Thursday afternoon.
"We got our big boost from the Yellen testimony late
yesterday afternoon, and today's price action is being soured by
the disappointing 30-year bond auction," said Gary Pollack, head
of fixed income trading at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth
Management in New York.
Investors view Yellen, along with out-going Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke, as a strong proponent of the Fed's current ultra-loose
monetary policy. They reckon a Fed under Yellen's leadership
will continue this stimulative stand with the goal to lower
unemployment and to raise inflation.
"I believe that supporting the recovery today is the surest
path to returning to a more normal approach to monetary policy,"
Yellen said in prepared remarks released late Wednesday.
"She has always been on the dovish side. It's not surprising
she says that quantitative easing is still necessary," said
Sharon Stark, chief fixed income strategist at D.A. Davidson in
St. Petersburg.
Analysts also attributed the market gains to traders exiting
bets on lower prices spurred by an encouraging jobs report last
Friday, rather than a wave of bullish bets on Treasuries.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were 15/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.698
percent, down 5 basis points from late on Wednesday.
Thirty-year bonds were up 18/32 after gaining
more than 1 point. Their yield fell to 3.797 percent, down 3
basis points from Wednesday's close.
Longer-dated yields have retraced more than half of the
October jobs data-related increase, with the 10-year yield
testing its 50-day moving average in the 2.68 percent area.
POOR AUCTION
Treasuries prices pared gains after the Treasury sold $16
billion in 30-year bonds at a high yield of 3.810 percent. The
bid-to-cover ratio, or the total bids to the amount offered, was
2.16, the lowest ratio since August and the second lowest in
more than two years.
The newest U.S. 30-year Treasury bond issue will offer the
highest coupon rate since 2011, according to data from the U.S.
Treasury Department.
The 30-year supply follows back-to-back solid auctions of
three-year and 10-year notes on Tuesday and Wednesday.
With the focus on the Yellen hearing, traders brushed off
trade and labor market data suggesting a U.S. economy in need of
continued aggressive stimulus from the Fed.
The Fed on Thursday bought $3.171 billion in Treasuries
maturing from November 2020 to August 2023 as part of its latest
stimulus efforts.
While the central bank sticks to its bond-buying program to
support the economic recovery, the government has been selling
debt to finance its spending.
The Treasury Department said it sell $13 billion of reopened
10-year Treasury inflation indexed notes next
Thursday. That 10-year TIPS issue last traded at
a yield of 0.502 percent, down over 5 basis points on the day.