* Data hint U.S. manufacturing sector decelerating
* Fed to buy $750 mln to $1 bln longer-dated Treasuries
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 15 U.S. Treasuries prices were
little changed on Friday as disappointing manufacturing data
offset competition from Wall Street where blue-chip stock
indexes hit intraday record highs.
U.S. equity prices opened higher on reassuring remarks from
Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen, who suggested the
central bank will likely stick with its aggressive stimulative
policy to lower unemployment and to avert deflation.
Treasuries prices had enjoyed a bounce from Yellen, but they
faded after a weak $16 billion 30-year bond auction on Thursday.
"Bonds are really listless today," said Mary Beth Fisher,
head of U.S. interest rates strategy at SG Corporate &
Investment Banking in New York. "The market has reversed the
gains from Yellen."
Bonds still recouped this week about a third of the losses
tied to the encouraging October jobs report a week ago.
Prices of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were
little changed on the day at 100-13/32 to yield 2.703 percent,
while the 30-year bond was up 2/32 in price for a
yield of 3.797 percent, down 0.4 basis point from Thursday.
On the week, the 10-year and 30-year yields were on track to
fall 4 basis points. They rose 13 basis points and 15 basis
points last week, respectively.
Perceived market-friendly remarks from Fed Vice Chair Yellen
at the Senate panel hearing for her nomination to head the
central bank next year were the main catalyst for the rebound.
On Thursday, Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee on
Thursday: "I consider it imperative that we do what we can to
promote a very strong recovery."
Her defense of the Fed's heavy pace of bond purchases to
support a still-sluggish economy signaled to investors the
central bank is unlikely to taper anytime soon.
Friday's disappointing data on manufacturing supported
Yellen's case for further stimulus.
U.S. industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.1 percent in
October, while the New York Federal Reserve said its gauge on
regional manufacturing showed a contraction for the first time
in six months.
At 11 a.m. (1600 GMT), the Fed will buy $750 million to $1
billion worth of Treasuries that come due in February 2036 to
November 2043 for its QE3 program.
The Fed's QE operation, together with the mildly weak data,
mitigated pressure from this week's $70 billion in
coupon-bearing supply, which bond dealers will likely resell
into the open market in the coming days.