* Record highs on Wall Street reduce bonds' appeal
* Data hint U.S. manufacturing sector decelerating
* U.S. overnight repo rates rise to three-week high
* Bond funds worldwide saw outflow in latest week -BAML
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 15 U.S. Treasuries prices were
little changed on Friday as a bounce from Federal Reserve Chair
nominee Janet Yellen, who reassured markets the U.S. central
bank will likely cling to its stimulative monetary policy,
faded.
The market's initial losses were offset by disappointing
manufacturing data. The data also mitigated competition from
Wall Street, where blue-chip stock indexes hit intraday record
highs on Thursday in the wake of Yellen's comments at a Senate
panel hearing on her nomination.
"The equity market is taking direction from Yellen's dovish
remarks. They're taking away some support for bonds," said Larry
Milstein, head of government and agencies trading at R.W.
Pressprich & Co. in New York.
Treasuries prices had enjoyed gains from Yellen late
Wednesday after her prepared speech for the Senate Banking
Committee was released, but the gains faded after a weak $16
billion 30-year bond auction on Thursday following the hearing.
"Bonds are really listless today," said Mary Beth Fisher,
head of U.S. interest rates strategy at SG Corporate &
Investment Banking in New York. "The market has reversed the
gains from Yellen."
Still, bonds this week recouped about a third of the losses
tied to the encouraging October jobs report a week ago.
On light trading volume, prices of benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes dipped 2/32 on the day at 100-11/32
to yield 2.710 percent, while the 30-year bond was
unchanged in price at 99-2/32 for a yield of 3.802 percent.
Wall Street shares edged up 0.1 percent with the Standard &
Poor's 500 index less than 7 points away from 1,800, its next
trading milestone.
On the week, the 10-year and 30-year yields were on track to
fall 4 basis points. They rose 13 basis points and 15 basis
points last week, respectively.
Perceived market-friendly remarks from Fed Vice Chair Yellen
at the Senate panel hearing were the main catalyst for the
rebound the previous two sessions.
On Thursday, Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee: "I
consider it imperative that we do what we can to promote a very
strong recovery."
Her defense of the Fed's heavy pace of bond purchases,
currently at $85 billion a month, to support a still-sluggish
economy signaled to investors the central bank is unlikely to
taper that buying any time soon.
Friday's disappointing data on manufacturing supported
Yellen's case for further stimulus.
U.S. industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.1 percent in
October, while the New York Fed said its gauge on regional
manufacturing showed a contraction for the first time in six
months.
The Fed on Friday bought $917 million of Treasuries due in
February 2025 to February 2031 as part of its latest stimulus
program.
The Fed purchase, together with the mildly weak data,
mitigated pressure from this week's $70 billion in
coupon-bearing supply, which bond dealers will likely resell
into the open market in coming days.
Dealers' demand to fund their Treasuries purchases this week
has increased overnight borrowing costs in the repurchase
agreement market. They were last quoted at 0.14-0.18 percent,
which was the highest level in about three weeks. This compared
with 0.11-0.14 percent late on Thursday.
While Fed and other major central banks have signaled they
will persist with easy money policies, investors have not jumped
back into bonds since their dramatic summer sell-off.
Investors pulled $2.7 billion from bond funds worldwide in
the latest week, bringing the outflows from them to $85 billion
since June, according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global
Research report released on Friday.