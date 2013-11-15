* Record highs on Wall Street reduce bonds' appeal
* Data hint U.S. manufacturing sector decelerating
* U.S. overnight repo rates rise to three-week high
* Bond funds worldwide saw outflow in latest week -BAML
By Richard Leong and Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Nov 15 U.S. Treasury debt prices were
little changed on Friday after the fading of a rally sparked by
Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen, who said the U.S.
central bank will likely cling to its stimulative monetary
policy.
Safe-haven demand for government debt also suffered as major
Wall Street stock indexes hit intraday record highs a day after
Yellen's testimony at a Senate panel hearing on her nomination.
On light trading volume, prices of benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes were little changed on the day at
100-13/32 to yield 2.703 percent, while the 30-year bond
was up 2/32 in price at 99-6/32 for a yield of 3.797
percent.
"The equity market is taking direction from Yellen's dovish
remarks. They're taking away some support for bonds," said Larry
Milstein, head of government and agencies trading at R.W.
Pressprich & Co. in New York.
Treasuries prices had climbed after Yellen, in her prepared
remarks released late Wednesday, said the central bank has "more
work to do," which dampened expectations of a pullback in
stimulus in December. But the gains faded after a weak $16
billion 30-year bond auction on Thursday following the hearing.
"Bonds are really listless today," said Mary Beth Fisher,
head of U.S. interest rates strategy at SG Corporate &
Investment Banking in New York. "The market has reversed the
gains from Yellen."
Despite Friday's move lower, bonds this week recouped about
a third of the losses tied to the encouraging October jobs
report a week ago.
On the week, the 10-year and 30-year yields were on track to
fall 4 basis points. They rose 13 basis points and 15 basis
points last week, respectively.
Friday's disappointing data on manufacturing supported
Yellen's case for further stimulus.
U.S. industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.1 percent in
October, while the New York Fed said its gauge on regional
manufacturing showed a contraction for the first time in six
months.
The Fed on Friday bought $917 million of Treasuries due in
February 2025 to February 2031 as part of its latest stimulus
program.
The Fed purchase, together with the mildly weak data,
mitigated pressure from this week's $70 billion in
coupon-bearing supply, which bond dealers will likely resell
into the open market in coming days.
Dealers' demand to fund their Treasuries purchases this week
has increased overnight borrowing costs in the repurchase
agreement market. They were last quoted at 0.14-0.18 percent,
which was the highest level in about three weeks. This compared
with 0.11-0.14 percent late on Thursday.
While Fed and other major central banks have signaled they
will persist with easy money policies, investors have not jumped
back into bonds since their dramatic summer sell-off.
Investors pulled $2.7 billion from bond funds worldwide in
the latest week, bringing the outflows from them to $85 billion
since June, according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global
Research report released on Friday.