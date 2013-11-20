NEW YORK Nov 20 U.S. Treasuries extended early
losses on Thursday after the government's retail sales report
turned out to be stronger than economists had forecast.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 5/32 before the
figures were released, was down 9/32 afterwards. Its yield rose
to 2.74 percent.
The October Consumer Price Index released at the same time
as the retail sales report, showed inflation to be quite
subdued. The CPI fell 0.1 percent last month.
The core CPI, which excludes more volatile food and energy
prices, rose a slight 0.1 percent, continuing to give the
Federal Reserve leeway to conduct an accommodative monetary
policy until it is confident that a more robust, sustainable
economic recovery is underway.