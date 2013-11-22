* Fed to buy long-dated Treasuries as part of ongoing
purchase program
* Next week's 2-, 5- and 7-year Treasury supply weighs on
those sectors
* Fed's Lockhart expects QE taper debate at December meeting
* Lockhart, not FOMC voter in 2014, says exit manageable
once time comes
* Lockhart says policy likely to be accommodative for years
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 22 Long-dated Treasuries prices
rose on Friday as curve flattening trades unwound a small bit of
the curve steepening that has occurred amid talk of the Federal
Reserve cutting back its purchases of Treasuries.
The curve has shifted to its steepest level since 2011 amid
continued debate about when the Federal Reserve might trim its
bond purchases, a program known as QE3 and intended to stimulate
the economy by keeping long-term interest rates low.
Fed officials have said reductions in those purchases depend
on what data show about the strength and sustainability of the
economic recovery.
But if those cutbacks in purchases of longer-dated
Treasuries were to occur, long-term rates would tend to rise.
At the same time the Fed has insisted that official
short-term rates would remain low and some economists, those on
the dovish side, believe the Fed could keep the federal funds
rate near zero even to early 2016.
"Therein lies the rub because what the Fed giveth to the
front-end, it taketh from the back," said David Ader, Treasury
strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
"The odds have risen for a December announcement given the
last non-farm payrolls report and the Fed's willingness to ease
purchases," he said. The market is at least close to having
discounted those higher odds.
Technical factors were also supportive.
"Ten-year yields, for example, build up volume at the lower
end of Thursday's trading range," he said.
Also, the Fed is expected to buy $1.25 billion to $1.75
billion in Treasuries maturing between February 2036 and
November 2043.
While short- and medium-term Treasuries posted narrow
losses, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 2/32, its
yield easing to 2.78 percent.
The 30-year bond rose 14/32 in price, its yield
easing to 3.87 percent.
Weighing on the short- and medium-term Treasuries was
upcoming supply.
The Treasury will sell two-, five- and seven-year Treasury
notes on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.