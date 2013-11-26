* Treasury sells $35 bln 5-year notes to solid demand
* U.S. will sell $29 bln 7-year notes on Wednesday
* Month-end buying boosts purchases
* Consumer confidence unexpectedly slips in November
By Karen Brettell and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Nov 26 U.S. Treasuries prices held
onto gains on Tuesday after the Treasury sold $35 billion in
five-year notes to solid demand, the second of three sales of
$96 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week.
The five-year notes sold at a high yield of 1.34 percent,
around the same level that they were trading at before the
auction.
The sale may have been aided by demand for low-risk
Treasuries heading into month-end, when many portfolio managers
who use index benchmarks rebalance their funds.
Five-year notes have also benefited from
expectations that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest
rates for several years to come, even after it ends its bond
purchases.
"There has been demand for the five-year in recent months.
It's as far out in duration that you can go and feel safe if the
Fed was to start the taper," said Lou Brien, market strategist
at DRW Trading in Chicago.
The Treasury will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on
Wednesday, the final sale of the week.
Trading volumes are expected to decline heading into
week-end, with the bond market closed on Thursday for the
Thanksgiving holiday and closing early on Friday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
9/32 in price to yield 2.70 percent on Tuesday, down from 2.74
percent late on Monday.
Thirty-year bonds rose 18/32 in price to yield
3.79 percent, down from 3.84 percent late on Monday.
Treasuries gained earlier on Tuesday after data showed that
consumer confidence unexpectedly slipped in November, with the
Conference Board consumer confidence index at its lowest level
since April.
Investors are paying close attention to data for any signs
on the strength of the economic recovery, which is critical to
the timing of when the Fed is likely to begin paring its $85
billion-a-month bond-purchase program.
"Consumer confidence came in significantly weaker than
expected. The market was looking for an increase, we got a
decrease," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at
CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
Housing data came in mixed on Tuesday, with one closely
watched housing survey showing that U.S. single-family home
prices posted their strongest annualized gain in 7-1/2 years in
September, while another showed gains in home prices eased.
"The net read from these data points is that the back up in
mortgage rates has stalled the housing market recovery," said
Steven Ricchiuto, chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA in
New York.
The most anticipated data in the coming weeks will be the
payrolls employment report for November, which will be released
on Dec. 6.