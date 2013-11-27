* Prices fall after Treasury sees low demand for $29 bln,
7-yr notes
* Market will be closed on Thursday, will close early on
Friday
* Jobless claims unexpectedly fell in most recent week
By Karen Brettell and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Nov 27 U.S. Treasuries prices added to
losses on Wednesday after the Treasury sold $29 billion in
seven-year notes to relatively low demand in the government's
final sale of $96 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week.
Dealers took the largest allocation of seven-year notes
since June 2012 as both direct and indirect bidders stepped
back, buying their lowest allocations since June and February,
respectively.
The notes sold at a high yield of 2.106 percent, more than a
basis point higher than where they had traded before the auction
in the secondary market. The bid-to-cover was 2.36 times, the
weakest since May 2009.
Investors have been reluctant to enter new positions in a
holiday-shortened week and they also await data next week that
will bring new information on the strength of the economy, with
Friday's payrolls employment for November the most anticipated
release.
Investors are focusing more closely on data as they weigh
the odds of when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin paring
its $85 billion-a-month bond purchase program. Many investors
expect the Fed will begin tapering in the first quarter of next
year if the economy continues its recent momentum.
"The general thought is that if the data continues to come
in as good as it does it would move up the prospects of
tapering, and I think it would increase the odds of a January
taper," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at
TD Securities in New York.
Expectations that the Fed will reduce buying may have hurt
demand for seven-year notes on Wednesday, which have benefited
from the central bank purchases. The sale was the last
significant event for the bond market, which will be closed on
Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and also closing early on
Friday.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 11/32 in
price to yield 2.75 percent, up from 2.71 percent late on
Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds fell 11/32 in price to
yield 3.82 percent, up from 3.78 percent.
Prices had weakened before Wednesday's auction as data also
showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits unexpected fell last week.
"We need more data, we always need more data to confirm it
seems, but 316K claims to us means the labor market outlook is
picking up," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.
Separate data on Wednesday, meanwhile, showed what seemed to
be waning momentum in factory activity. Non-defense capital
goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for
business spending plans, dropped 1.2 percent in October.