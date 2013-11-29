* Prices end flat as some month-end buying offsets weakness
* Heavy economic calendar next week focus for market
* Investors, banks lend $22 billion in reverse repo facility
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 29 U.S. Treasuries ended flat
after a choppy, shortened trading session on Friday as month-end
buying offset some earlier weakness and investors turned their
focus to economic data next week expected to bring new clues
over Federal Reserve policy.
Treasuries had weakened earlier in light trading volumes
with many traders off on Friday. The market closed early after
being closed on Thursday for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
Investors were hesitant to enter into new positions ahead of
a heavy economic calendar next week, which will be capped by
Friday's U.S. employment report for November.
"As market participants return from Thanksgiving, focus will
be on the data calendar," economists at Jefferies said in a
report on Friday.
Investors are scouring data for fresh signs about the
economic recovery and when the Fed is likely to see growth as
strong enough to begin paring back its $85 billion a month of
bond purchases.
Other notable releases include international trade on
Wednesday, gross domestic product on Thursday and ISM
manufacturing and non-manufacturing indexes on Monday and
Wednesday, respectively.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes ended down 2/32
in price to yield 2.75 percent on Friday, compared to 2.74
percent late on Wednesday.
Thirty-year bonds rose 2/32 in price to yield
3.81 percent on Friday, little changed from Wednesday.
Demand for Treasuries collateral from the Fed's reverse
repurchase facility also picked up on Friday. The New York Fed
said it accepted $22.018 billion in cash from 41 bidders as part
of its ongoing tests of the facility.
In reverse repos, the Fed temporarily drains cash from the
financial system by borrowing funds overnight from banks, large
money market mutual funds and others, and offering them Treasury
securities as collateral. Banks and the funds receive a modest
overnight interest rate, currently set at 0.05 percentage point,
or 5 basis points.
The Fed will buy Treasuries every day next week, with two
separate buybacks scheduled for Tuesday, after pausing buybacks
this week. The last purchases were of long-dated bonds on
Tuesday.